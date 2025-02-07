Lauren Graham Reveals How Lorelai Gilmore Would Fit Into Hilarious New Comedy 'The Z-Suite'

Lauren Graham's new TV show on Tubi, The Z-Suite, follows an advertising CEO named Monica, and her faithful friend Doug (Nico Santos), who get cancelled, fired, and replaced by a whole new Gen Z social media team after an ad campaign gone wrong. So naturally, when I sit down with the two stars in New York City, I have to ask what their most-used app is.

"I think mine is probably a New York Times games and cooking," Lauren Graham tells Brit + Co exclusively. "I'm new to Instagram and I'm still working it out."

And when it comes to Gen Z slang, "I 'sus' every now and then," Nico says. "I still don't get cheugy."

"Somebody my age the other night said they liked my 'fit,' and I was like, 'Hold on,'" Lauren jokes. "I'm one of those boring people who still will write out entire words in a text because it's just is offensive to me to shorten everything until I'm not even sure what I'm doing."

Yes, Lauren Graham is truly as funny as you'd hope in real life, and The Z-Suite is the perfect way to show off that humor.

Keep reading to see why Lauren Graham's The Z-Suite is the ultimate winter comfort watch — and how Lorelai Gilmore would fit into the picture.

Lauren Graham & Nico Santos say 'The Z-Suite' is the perfect winter TV show. "It's a fun world. It's easy viewing in a fun, comforting way," Lauren says of the new series, which premiered on Tubi February 6. "It's speaking to a moment in our culture, but without kind of taking a side or being too militant about it. We haven't kind of seen these generations interact, and I don't know, it's fun." "It's a comedy for everybody certainly, but if you look at our cast, it's I think one of the most diverse casts you'll see out there, which I think is really important," Nico says. "We're telling the story through this lens and just sort of giving the other people a chance to tell their story as well."

And working behind the scenes created a "creative and fun" environment for the cast. Tubi Gilmore Girls fans have been wanting more from Lauren Graham ever since the GG finale, her 6-season hit Parenthood, and the Gilmore Girls: Year in the Life Netflix revival came in quick succession. Despite the fact she's found TV gold multiple times, Lauren admits choosing the perfect project is "probably less of a science than people think." "There's so much that goes into what kind of job you're looking for versus what kind of job comes to you," she says. "I try to think in terms of, is this something I feel I can add to, like can I bring something that maybe is not on the page? And then is this far enough away, because in TV especially, you tend to get offered what you've already done, and so for this to even have a little bit of stretch, which I think it does, was really just a fun opportunity." "For me it's all about the comedy in the scripts," Nico Santos adds. "That's my background and if I don't laugh reading a script, then I'm like, I'm not gonna do it." "That is a huge part of it too," Lauren agrees. "Who the creator is and, in speaking to Katie [O’Brien], Nico knew her already, but I just thought this is someone I want to spend my days with, and that's really probably the most important decision, or a piece of the decision is, does this seem like it's going to be creative and fun?" And one of Lauren's favorite parts of bringing the character of Monica to life was fleshing her out beyond the stereotypical "mean" boss archetype. "You know, the sort of like a tough older boss — I hate saying older, but I relative to the rest of everybody, yes!" she laughs. "I just wanted there to be kind of a reason behind her drive and a heart there, even though it is a pretty broad comedy. We talked about that and tried to find those moments where she's softer." "There are moments that aren't really grounded and very sort of ridiculous, but it's also very important to infuse that sort of craziness with being grounded," Nico says. "So I think it's creating that balance and that's what makes the character so likable, I think."

Lauren Graham also loved the community aspect of filming 'The Z-Suite.' Tubi With the Gen Z, virtual workplace of it all, there will be some The Z-Suite viewers who have never worked in an office, including myself (and Lauren apparently). But seeing all the characters together creates a community that I totally didn't expect when I sat down to watch. "Any opportunity to be with the community and be working and be back to anything resembling normal is a real gift," Lauren says. "It was fun too, it's like playing in a new kind of place, and I found after a little initial awkwardness that I really could walk into my office and take charge and that was like a new kind of a channel to walk into." "I just like being a part of an ensemble," Nico says. "On my previous job with Superstore, it's like ensemble comedy and we did that for so long. So that's an environment where I really thrive, so I love it." And in the spirit of past projects, I can't help but ask how they think Crazy Rich Asians' Oliver and Gilmore Girls' Lorelai would fit into the picture? "Lorelai would not do well," Lauren Graham says. "She would be bored by the world of the office and I think would relate way more to the Gen Z people cause in her mind, she's always kind of one of the kids. But the office culture, she'd bring them coffee and then leave." "Oliver would be a client," Nico Santos says. "He'll come to the ad agency with some asks."

You can stream the first two episodes of The Z-Suite on Tubi now! Check out Lauren Graham's First Instagram Post Is The Perfect Lorelai Gilmore Throwback for more Lauren love!