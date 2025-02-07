Whoa, Lauren Graham Just Gave Us The Best 'Gilmore Girls' Reboot News

No matter how many times you've rewatched Gilmore Girls, it's always good to see Lauren Graham again. The actress played the stylish and coffee-loving Lorelai Gilmore on seven seasons of the show, and the 2016 Netflix revival, before taking on her brand new comedy The Z-Suite. But would Lauren want to revisit Stars Hollow (aside from that amazing Walmart ad of course). Great news, GG fans! Lauren's resounding answer is YES!

Lauren Graham will "always say yes" to doing a 'Gilmore Girls' reboot.

When Jimmy Fallon asks about Lauren Graham returning to the world of Gilmore Girls, the actress says she'd “always say yes” to stepping back into Lorelai's shoes (er...cowboy boots). “I would, yes. I always say yes," she says during the interview. "Because it's the best part I ever had, and I loved doing it. It's just that thing where it was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer, and it just means so much to me.”

(Scott Patterson also told Brit + Co he's "always hopeful" for another Gilmore Girls revival — especially "if anybody can come up with a really interesting way to get back into this.")

In fact, Lauren loves Gilmore Girls so much that she revealed in 2021 that she actually has a clause in all her contracts in case a new GG opportunity presents itself. And you know what? I'm grateful.

"The shows are so restrictive now," she told SiriusXM's EW Live host Jessica Shaw. "So we're trying to just carve out some pockets, just in case."

"I don't want to start any new rumors," she says. "It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino], first of all. And because we could never have predicted that in the past. So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don't know."