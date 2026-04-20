Emma Mackey and Glen Powell are proving Barbie summer and Twisters summer really can last forever. The two actors are starring alongside Jenna Ortega in J.J. Abrams' new film The Great Beyond and I'm absolutely losing my mind. All three actors are truly comedy geniuses with super dramatic acting chops to boot, and I just know their scenes together are going to be cinematic gold.

I just saw an early look at CinemaCon, and while there isn't much public info about the movie just yet, I've scoured the internet for every little detail you need to know — keep checking back here for updates!

Keep reading for everything we know about J.J. Abrams' new movie The Great Beyond starring Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, and Emma Mackey.

What is the Great Beyond? The Great Beyond, from Super 8 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's J.J. Abrams, will be an epic story that offers unexpected twists and lots of world-hopping. The trailer didn't actually offer too much plot information (that's how I like it), but it appears we're literally going to another universe or dimension. “I’ve been very lucky to get to work on franchises and movies that are bigger than all of us, and that was great. But at a certain point, I really felt like I needed to get back to telling original stories, which is where I started. It’s the thing that I am most passionate about. The seed of this idea came to me years ago, and it took a long time to write it, partly because of extensive world building," Abrams said at the presentation. "I didn’t want it to just be one thing, not just a thriller or a mystery or a love story or sci-fi. I wanted it to be a bit of all of those things, and I wanted it to be big and something that generations of different people can all go to the theater to see.” “It’s about a lot, but at the heart of the movie, it’s about reconnecting with that sense of wonder and possibility that we had when we were kids, which I think a lot of people over time get beaten out of them and lose. It’s about protecting that belief in yourself," he continued. Sign me up!

Where can I watch The Great Beyond? You can see The Great Beyond in theaters on November 13, 2026.

Who's in The Great Beyond cast? The cast for The Great Beyond is truly extraordinary and includes Glen Powell as a character Abrams says kind of "peaked in high school" and Jenna Ortega as an outsider, alongside Emma Mackey, Samuel L. Jackson, Sophie Okonedo, and Merritt Wever.

Are you excited for this brand new, ever so secretive movie? Check out our Facebook for more news on your favorite stars and their upcoming projects.

This post has been updated.