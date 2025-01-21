Here's when you can stream her new series!
Lauren Graham's New "Unhinged" TV Character Is Giving Major Lorelai Gilmore Vibes
Gilmore Girlsgave us a glimpse into what it looks like to live with one of Lauren Graham's iconic characters, and her new TV show gives us a look at what it's like to work with one — and TBH, her new character is giving MAJOR Lorelai Gilmore vibes. The Z-Suite, which follows an industry battle between an ad CEO and the social media team who replaces her, is one 2025 TV show TV show you definitely don't want to miss. Not only is the cast stacked, but it promises to be laugh-out-loud funny.
Here's what to expect from Lauren Graham's new TV show The Z-Suite.
'The Z-Suite' is a hilarious look at Gen Z vs. Gen X.
In the new The Z-Suite trailer, we see Lauren Graham's Monica take matters into her own hands when she's fired from an ad agency (and replaced with a slew of Gen Z social media mavens). Determined to prove that she has what it takes to stay in the game, Monica unleashes a brand new campaign — and she's not going down without a fight. "Let the best generation win."
We get a glimpse at the tension between social media vs. traditional work that we're all feeling these days, and while this first look highlights the differences between the two, it also just reminds me that we're all in it together. Only time will tell us whether these two teams will be able to put their heads together.
And Lauren Graham's new character will remind you of her iconic 'Gilmore Girls' one.
I am already loving The Z-Suite, because not only does it feature the kind of workplace chaos that feels right at home in 2025, but Monica also totally reminds me of Lorelai Gilmore. Creating a brand new advertising campaign and fighting her way back to the top? Hello, that has Lor written all over it! (Especially having cheese puffs on hand).
“When I first read the script for The Z-Suite, I responded to Katie O’Brien’s fresh and funny take on the workplace,” Lauren Graham told Deadline. “The character of Monica is smart, strong, and appealingly a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their Originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space.”
The new TV show premieres on Tubi February 6, 2025 and stars Lauren Graham, Spencer Stevenson, Madison Shamoun, Nico Santos, Anna Bezahler, and Evan Marsh.
The new TV show premieres on Tubi February 6, 2025 and stars Lauren Graham, Spencer Stevenson, Madison Shamoun, Nico Santos, Anna Bezahler, and Evan Marsh.