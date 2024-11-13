See A Moody Chad Michael Murray & Plenty Of Drama In Our Exclusive 'Sullivan's Crossing' Clip
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Sullivan's Crossing fans, how we feeling? After season 2 opened with Sully in a coma and Maggie and Cal's relationship on the rocks, I didn't think it could get more dramatic. Of course, I was wrong. The Crossing is still in danger of closing, and Lola, Cal, Sully, and Maggie are all working their hardest to save it. But considering Lola is still bent on getting in between Cal and Maggie (and every time they finally get close, they wind up farther away than ever), it's anything but smooth sailing.
This week, episode 6, "Revelations," brings some familiar faces and new challenges — and we've got an exclusive clip from the episode.
Check out our exclusive clip from Sullivan's Crossing season 2, episode 6, "Revelations."
Now y'all know relationship drama in TV is my favorite thing ever, so I'm sat for whatever is going down between Maggie, Cal, Lola, and Andrew. I am team Maggie & Cal forever, and I'm very happy that Sully seems to be on Cal's team too. I mean, pushing him to fight for Maggie, and to encourage, support, and empower her when she doubts everything? That sounds like true love to me.
Chris Reardon/Fremantle
Season 2 has definitely upped the stakes from last year, and the cast is excited to see the fan reactions. "It just feels like you get a real good insight into so many more of the characters that we already love and kind of get to know a lot more about them," Morgan Kohan told Brit + Co in an exclusive interview. "Things really move this season too. It's definitely got a good pace to it."
But don't worry, Sullivan's Crossing fans — there's way less drama behind the scenes. "As you kind of just get to rib each other a little bit more, you know, you just become good friends," she continues. "So it's just making fun and getting a little silly, which is great."
Check out new episodes of Sullivan's Crossing on The CW every Wednesday at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!