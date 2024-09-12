'Gilmore Girls' Star Lauren Graham Finally Returns In A New Hilarious Workplace Comedy
Where Lauren Graham leads, I will follow. In 2025, that means that I’m following her to Tubi. Graham will be starring and executive producing a new workplace comedy series called The Z-Suite. The show will be the first original live-action series produced by an AVOD streaming service (one that provides content for free but includes advertisements).
Graham will play Monica Frazier, a fallen CEO trying to get back to the top of the agency she helped build. “When I first read the script for The Z-Suite, I responded to Katie O’Brien’s fresh and funny take on the workplace,” Graham told Deadline. “The character of Monica is smart, strong, and appealingly a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their Originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space.”
Monica sounds like a slightly evil, corporate version of Lorelai Gilmore, and I can’t wait to see Graham’s take on her. Here’s everything we know about The Z-Suite so far.
What is The Z-Suite about?
The Z-Suite Plot
Set in a boutique New York City ad agency, The Z-Suite provides a hilarious look at what happens when Gen Z and C-Suite employees collide. The logline reads, “After a company decision spirals out of control, the agency’s reigning executives are pushed out and the Z-Suite employees are suddenly put in charge, ultimately testing both generations’ skills and patience.” Think of it as twenty-first-century Mad Men, but with a lot more TikToks and a lot fewer cigarettes.
Who’s involved?
The Z-Suite Cast
Katie O’Brien will be executive producing the series along with Graham, and she’s also the writer and showrunner. Madison Shamoun (who played Skye in All American) and Nico Santos (Superstore, Crazy Rich Asians) will star as two of Graham’s character’s coworkers. Spencer Stevenson, Anna Bezahler, and Evan Marsh (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) round out The Z-Suite cast.
When is The Z-Suite coming out?
The Z-Suite Release Date
TVLine says the series is slated for a premiere in 2025. Deadline reports that The Z-Suitewill start production in Toronto in September 2024.
Umm, what’s a C-suite?
In corporate lingo, the C-suite refers to the highest-level executives in a company. The name comes from the fact that most of their job titles start with the letter C (an abbreviation of “chief”): CEO, CFO, and so forth. The Z-Suite’s name toys with this idea to represent the shifting generational dynamics at play in the show (and IRL).
