7 Wild Pieces of Life Advice From Boomers, According to Millennials

The saying “Okay, Boomer,” has become a pop culture staple for a reason, and it’s not necessarily because it’s a term of endearment.

Take a look around at the world today, and it’s pretty obvious that the state of politics, the economy, and overall societal sentiment is bleaker than it was from 1946 to 1964, when Baby Boomers were born.

As the now-elders, aged between 60 and 79 years old, grew up, schools weren’t nearly as competitive, and it was easier to land solid jobs with stable benefits. Plus, the income-to-cost-of-living gap was generally smaller for Boomers, meaning achieving the “American Dream” and purchasing a home or raising a family wasn’t as tough as it is in 2025.

That’s why younger generations, particularly millennials, find it (understandably) amusing when those who came before try to impart “advice” about life. Because, at the end of the day, life with soaring mortgage rates, crippling student debt, stalled wage increases, and disappearing benefits is, well, a lot different.

So, it probably doesn’t come as a shock that one Redditor asked other users on the platform to share the worst advice or wisdom they’d ever received from a Baby Boomer. Buckle up, because many of the responses are quite outrageous.

Here's the best and worst advice from Baby Boomers.

One Boomer Landed A CEO Position After Spending One Summer As A Movie Theater Assistant Manager Pixabay “I was getting my master’s degree, and we had a guest lecturer come in. He had been CEO of a small company for many years. He basically told us that he stumbled into the job right out of college because he didn’t know what to do and gave it a shot.” “They gave him the assistant CEO position because he had been the assistant manager at a movie theater for the summer. And then, two years later, he became the CEO. He was basically telling this entire class of people getting their advanced degrees in the hopes of getting his position that he got his job on a whim 30 years ago.” –Dreamqueen9103

She Was Told She Needed To “Pop Out A Baby” To Get A Man To Stay With Her Vlada Karpovich “I was once told by a Baby Boomer, ‘If you want a man to stay with you, you’ll have to pop out a baby,’ or words to that effect. I told her straight up, ‘Any man who would stay for our baby, but not for just me, isn’t a man who I’d want staying in the first place.’” “For [heaven] sakes, is it really that unusual for me to want to be loved for who I am, and not for my ability to procreate? Why would I want to stay with anyone who sees me as nothing but a human incubator?” –Lil-Night

They Were Told That Earning A Master’s Degree Equaled Success, But They Still Can’t Afford Rent Magdalena Petrescu “Get at least a master’s degree so you can be successful. Sure, a degree helps, but coming out of school with a massive amount of debt is not the greatest thing to do. My parents owned a home when they were 25 and 23. They didn’t have to worry about having $40,000 in student loans.” “The kicker? I work for my parents, and they decide my salary. They know damn well I can barely afford rent, much less a house. Also, my degree has nothing to do with my job, but I had to have it.”

Boomers Talk About Starting In The “Mailroom,” Yet Even That Requires Experience Today Shutterstock “‘You can’t get a job in management out of college. You have to start in the mailroom.’” “Uh, to get a job in the mailroom, you need five years of experience. That, or work for free because of an internship. And when we have five-figure student loans to repay, we can’t exactly work for free because unpaid internships don’t put food on the table or gas in our cars…” –CrazyCoKids

Should You Turn Your Hobby Into A Job? Boomers Say So, But This User Thinks Not Anna Shvets “‘If you turn your favorite job into a hobby, you’ll never work a day in your life.’ I’m sure it works for some people, but I have heard so many people say that doing this has just turned their hobby into work they dread doing.” “When you’re forced to do something to pay for your living, it can end up becoming a chore. It’s okay to have a little separation between passion projects and careers, in my opinion.” –Big_papa_hemingway

A Boomer In Business Told Him To Change His Startup’s Name To Be At The Top Of The Phone Book cottonbro studio “I founded a startup. I went to a successful business person for some advice, and he suggested changing our company name to something that starts with an ‘A’ so it appears at the beginning of the phone book. A 90-minute meeting, and that’s the advice we got…” –FawkesV

Her Boomer Mom Is Planning A $40,000 Wedding And Claims It’s Just “What You Do” Jay jay Redelinghuys “I recently got engaged, and my mom has started bulldozer wedding planning. We want to spend a max of $10,000 since we both have student loans and are saving for a house. She is planning a $40,000 wedding that she expects us to pay for because, ‘It’s what you do.’” “All the weddings she has been to for people my age have been my cousins, whose rich dads paid out $75,000, so her perception is a bit skewed. But still.” –Llama_laughter