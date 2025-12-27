11 Cult-Classic Millennial Movies You Have To Rewatch

If you're also feeling extremely nostalgic, join me in scoping out the most iconic millennial films to binge-watch before we enter 2026.

I'm not sure why, but I've been feeling super nostalgic lately for early. Something was in the air in the aughts, becausewas casually putting out one cinematic masterpiece after another. I'm not saying movies are less inspired nowadays, but there's something special about the millennial-dominated film era that just can't be recreated, no matter how hard newertry. Call me a sweeping generalist, but it is what it is.

500 Days Of Summer Searchlight Pictures Honestly, who wouldn't want to eat breakfast for dinner, or roleplay as husband and wife inside Ikea with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel? This film (about the 500-day relationship between Tom and Summer) is an all-out masterpiece, laced with heartache, a genuinely unique script, and a killer indie soundtrack. What more could you ask for in a movie? It deserves all the flowers.

​The Notebook New Line Cinema That awkward moment when the love of your life wrote to you every single day for a year, but your mom kept his letters from you, and now you're engaged to someone else. I can watch this movie a thousand times (and I have, thank you very much), but I'll never not sob at the end. It's impossible. Satan himself would have to dab away his tears while watching this gut-wrenching romance. No one is spared from swooning over Allie and Noah.

Superbad Columbia Pictures Jonah Hill and Michael Cera dominated the 2000s comedy scene, and Superbad was the film that really took them to the top. I can watch this film on loop and never get tired of it due to Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's chaotic script and Hill and Cera's chemistry. The characters' bromance reels me in every time as the film encapsulates high school awkwardness and growing pains.

​Bring It On Universal Pictures One of my favorite feel-good films that always lifts my mood is Bring It On. I'm not sure why, but this cheerleader movie is my absolute favorite remedy for those bluesy afternoons.

​Legally Blonde Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. Elle Woods, the woman that you are. I'm so obsessed with this sorority sister-turned-Harvard lawyer movie that I quoted one of Elle's most famous lines, "What, like it's hard?" on my graduation cap. It's the ultimate feel-good movie, reminding us all of what we're capable of when we put our minds to it, despite how others may have discouraged us.

Harry Potter Warner Bros. Growing up, I was such a Harry Potter nerd that I was known throughout my high school as the Harry Potter girl. The series, be it the books or the movies, has changed my life in more ways than I can count. I know that sounds like a dramatic statement, but it's just the truth. If you're in the mood to, you know, casually change your life and all, you can stream all eight films now on HBO Max.

​Mean Girls Paramount Pictures Art Historians will be analyzing Tina Fey's brilliant teen comedy, Mean Girls, in the year 3000, given the film's lasting impact all these decades later. I find myself quoting the film daily, even though it came out over 20 years ago. It's simply that fetch.

Juno Fox Searchlight Pictures I find myself contemplating this movie a lot, even though it's been nearly two decades since it premiered. (Man, I feel old.) I'll never forget how much laughter filled the theater when I saw Diablo Cody's film for the first time. It's a quirky masterpiece that captures the zeitgeist of 2007, and I'll never get tired of it, no matter how many times I watch.

Twilight Summit Entertainment Can we all agree that this movie has one of the best soundtracks in cinematic history? I find myself blasting "Decode" by Paramore more often than is socially acceptable, because how could one not? I think enough time has passed for us to finally admit that this movie is, and always has been, a work of cinematic art. Sorry, not sorry.

Bridesmaids Universal Pictures I just watched this movie the other night for the thousandth time, because it's just that good. It's the only comedy film that can successfully cure my depression, clear up my cystic acne, and transform my existence all in the span of a few hours. I can't remember the last time I laughed so hard at a movie, ever.

The Dark Knight DC Comics/Warner Bros. Pictures In the mood to be blown away? The Dark Knight will do just the trick. While I love me some Batman, I've always found The Joker to be the more fascinating character, and Christopher Nolan's film refused to hold back on the sheer chaos of his antagonistic world.

Which film will you be streaming next? Let us know on Facebook!