Summer prep!
7 New Costco Finds To Add To Cart This June 2026
7 New Costco Finds To Add To Cart This June
By Theresa GonzalezJun 02, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
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Summer is officially on the horizon, and Costco is ready to elevate your warm-weather game. From backyard BBQs to effortless everyday snacking, the warehouse giant is rolling out a brand-new lineup of must-have items. Plus, with major sports on the horizon, they’ve even got your World Cup viewing parties covered. Get your membership card ready, because you're going to want to add these 7 new ... Keep reading
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