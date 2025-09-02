Lili Reinhart's 'American Sweatshop' Is For The Crime Thriller Obsessed

Crime thrillers about social media and the internet are a dime a dozen these days, but Lili Reinhart's upcoming movie American Sweatshop totally sets itself apart. In the film, Lili plays an internet moderator named Daisy. Daisy's job sounds pretty easy; she sees posts that internet users have flagged and decides whether or not she needs to delete them. But what she's watching isn't your average disgusting video — they're potentially criminal. Trust me, if you love thrillers, this is one movie you won't want to miss.

Here's everything you need to know about American Sweatshop, coming to theaters September 19, 2025.

Is American Sweatshop out? Brainstorm Media American Sweatshop is coming to theaters September 19, 2025. It premiered at the SXSW festival in March 2025, but won't be available for audiences until the fall.

What is American Sweatshop about? Brainstorm Media Daisy (Lili Reinhart) deals with her job as an online moderator in a variety of ways. To cope with the horrible videos she sees, she smokes and scrolls on social media — and after she sees a video she believes to be a crime on camera, she takes justice into her own hands.

Who's in the American Sweatshop cast? Brainstorm Media American Sweatshop includes some familiar faces you've definitely seen, including: Lili Reinhart as Daisy Moriarty

as Daisy Moriarty Chris Ginesi as Richard Kusser

as Richard Kusser Joel Fry

Alex Lee

Daniela Melchior

Christiane Paul

Faith Delaney

Jeremy Ang Jones

Max Croes

Tim Plester

Levi Mattey

Where did American Sweatshop film? Brainstorm Media American Sweatshop filmed in Germany during the summer of 2024.

What genre is the American sweatshop? Pexels/Roberto Nickson American Sweatshop is a mystery thriller movie, and sees Lili's character investigate what she believes to be a crime.

What are Lili Reinhart's upcoming projects? Lili Reinhart/Instagram Soon we'll be able to see Lili Reinhart in The Love Hypothesis, which follows a PhD student who starts a fake relationship with a young professor. BookTok is more than excited for this one! The movie's promotion has been amazing and I can't wait to see the final product. Lili is also starring opposite Lola Tung in Forbidden Fruits, about a witch cult.

