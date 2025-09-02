You won't be able to stop thinking about this one. 😳
Lili Reinhart's 'American Sweatshop' Is For The Crime Thriller Obsessed
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Crime thrillers about social media and the internet are a dime a dozen these days, but Lili Reinhart's upcoming movie American Sweatshop totally sets itself apart. In the film, Lili plays an internet moderator named Daisy. Daisy's job sounds pretty easy; she sees posts that internet users have flagged and decides whether or not she needs to delete them. But what she's watching isn't your average disgusting video — they're potentially criminal. Trust me, if you love thrillers, this is one movie you won't want to miss.
Here's everything you need to know about American Sweatshop, coming to theaters September 19, 2025.
Is American Sweatshop out?
Brainstorm Media
American Sweatshop is coming to theaters September 19, 2025. It premiered at the SXSW festival in March 2025, but won't be available for audiences until the fall.
What is American Sweatshop about?
Brainstorm Media
Daisy (Lili Reinhart) deals with her job as an online moderator in a variety of ways. To cope with the horrible videos she sees, she smokes and scrolls on social media — and after she sees a video she believes to be a crime on camera, she takes justice into her own hands.
Who's in the American Sweatshop cast?
Brainstorm Media
American Sweatshop includes some familiar faces you've definitely seen, including:
- Lili Reinhart as Daisy Moriarty
- Chris Ginesi as Richard Kusser
- Joel Fry
- Alex Lee
- Daniela Melchior
- Christiane Paul
- Faith Delaney
- Jeremy Ang Jones
- Max Croes
- Tim Plester
- Levi Mattey
Where did American Sweatshop film?
Brainstorm Media
American Sweatshop filmed in Germany during the summer of 2024.
What genre is the American sweatshop?
Pexels/Roberto Nickson
American Sweatshop is a mystery thriller movie, and sees Lili's character investigate what she believes to be a crime.
What are Lili Reinhart's upcoming projects?
Lili Reinhart/Instagram
Soon we'll be able to see Lili Reinhart in The Love Hypothesis, which follows a PhD student who starts a fake relationship with a young professor. BookTok is more than excited for this one! The movie's promotion has been amazing and I can't wait to see the final product.
Lili is also starring opposite Lola Tung in Forbidden Fruits, about a witch cult.
Excited for American Sweatshop? Check out 3 True Crime Shows You Should Watch On HBO Max for more.