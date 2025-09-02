Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Lili Reinhart's 'American Sweatshop' Is For The Crime Thriller Obsessed

lili reinhart american sweatshop Person intently listening with headphones in a dimly lit room.
Brainstorm Media
Chloe Williams​
Sep 02, 2025
Crime thrillers about social media and the internet are a dime a dozen these days, but Lili Reinhart's upcoming movie American Sweatshop totally sets itself apart. In the film, Lili plays an internet moderator named Daisy. Daisy's job sounds pretty easy; she sees posts that internet users have flagged and decides whether or not she needs to delete them. But what she's watching isn't your average disgusting video — they're potentially criminal. Trust me, if you love thrillers, this is one movie you won't want to miss.

Here's everything you need to know about American Sweatshop, coming to theaters September 19, 2025.

Is American Sweatshop out?

american sweatshop

Brainstorm Media

American Sweatshop is coming to theaters September 19, 2025. It premiered at the SXSW festival in March 2025, but won't be available for audiences until the fall.

What is American Sweatshop about?

lili reinhart american sweatshop Person intently listening with headphones in a dimly lit room.

Brainstorm Media

Daisy (Lili Reinhart) deals with her job as an online moderator in a variety of ways. To cope with the horrible videos she sees, she smokes and scrolls on social media — and after she sees a video she believes to be a crime on camera, she takes justice into her own hands.

Who's in the American Sweatshop cast?

American Sweatshop cast

Brainstorm Media

American Sweatshop includes some familiar faces you've definitely seen, including:

  • Lili Reinhart as Daisy Moriarty
  • Chris Ginesi as Richard Kusser
  • Joel Fry
  • Alex Lee
  • Daniela Melchior
  • Christiane Paul
  • Faith Delaney
  • Jeremy Ang Jones
  • Max Croes
  • Tim Plester
  • Levi Mattey

Where did American Sweatshop film?

american sweatshop filming locations

Brainstorm Media

American Sweatshop filmed in Germany during the summer of 2024.

What genre is the American sweatshop?

Outdoor movie night with string lights, projector screen, and cozy patio seating under the stars.

Pexels/Roberto Nickson

American Sweatshop is a mystery thriller movie, and sees Lili's character investigate what she believes to be a crime.

What are Lili Reinhart's upcoming projects?

Person holding "The Love Hypothesis" book, cover showing two people kissing. the love hypothesis release date

Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Soon we'll be able to see Lili Reinhart in The Love Hypothesis, which follows a PhD student who starts a fake relationship with a young professor. BookTok is more than excited for this one! The movie's promotion has been amazing and I can't wait to see the final product.

Lili is also starring opposite Lola Tung in Forbidden Fruits, about a witch cult.

Excited for American Sweatshop? Check out 3 True Crime Shows You Should Watch On HBO Max for more.

pop cultureentertainmentmovie

