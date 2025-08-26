I've been waiting for a look at Madelyn Cline's The Map That Leads To You since the first leaks of my fave Outer Banks actress dropped last summer. Well, we finally have a first look at Maddy and KJ Apa galavanting across Europe...and now I'm dreaming of my own vacation. Keep reading for all the details you need to know!

Here's everything you need to know about Madelyn Cline & KJ Apa's The Map That Leads To You, coming to Prime Video August 20, 2025.

Madelyn Cline, Sofia Wylie, and Madison Thompson went on their own European adventure IRL. Not only do their characters galavant across Europe, but The Map That Leads To You cast went on their own European adventure before filming. "The nightclubs in Barcelona are very fun," Madelyn Cline reveals in our exclusive interview. "It helped that we filmed in a couple of nightclubs, so we got the inside scoop as to which ones were the best," Madison Thompson adds. "And then of course we had to go back and visit at night. So that was really fun." But who had the best dance moves in the group? The unanimous answer was Sofia Wylie! "They actually took me to my first ever club, which is crazy to think about," she says. "I think during the first week of, not even like official filming yet, [we were told to] go travel Europe and basically just get video of yourself get to know each other. So we went to Brussels, Amsterdam, and Paris all within 3 days, and I think we went to a club in Amsterdam and it was the best night ever." "It was mostly just us because we'd never met," Madison says. "We never like chemistry read or did anything, so they were like, 'You have to be best friends, so go be best friends and then come back and film the movie.'" Yeah, that sounds like the best job ever!

And KJ Apa spills on his favorite 'Riverdale' line. The CW And while Jack is one of the most swoon-worthy characters KJ Apa has played yet, nothing quite compares to the incredible lines he got to say on Riverdale. "I would say that one is the best one, 'The epic highs and lows of football,'" KJ says, before Madelyn Cline agrees that's her favorite line from the series. "I think I was in prison when I said that," he adds, and the entire Map That Leads To You cast cracks up.

Where can you watch The Map That Leads to You? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You is coming to Prime Video on August 20, 2025. I'll be rewatching it until Halloween, TBH.

What is The Map That Leads to You about? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You is a new romance movie that follows Heather (Madelyn Cline), who sets off for a European vacation and ends up meeting Jack (KJ Apa). While Heather is embracing one final summer of freedom after college, Jack is on a mission to follow his grandfather's journal. These two start to fall for each other (obviously), but Jack's holding onto a secret that could change everything.

Who's in ​The Map That Leads To You cast? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You cast is full of all your teen drama faves: Madelyn Cline as Heather

Where is Jack from in The Map That Leads to You? Lucia Faraig/Prime Jack is from Vermont in The Map That Leads To You book, but in the movie, KJ Apa's interpretation of Jack is from New Zealand.

Where did they film The Map That Leads To You​? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You was filmed during the summer of 2024 across Europe. The cast filmed in places like Spain and Portugal!

Is The Map That Leads To You appropriate? Prime Video It looks like the movie version of The Map That Leads To You is going to be rated PG-13, so if some littles in your life want to watch it too, we'd recommend reading up on the MPA rating!

This post has been updated.