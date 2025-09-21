LOL, Lily James Just Revealed Her Least-Favorite Millennial Trend — & What She Rocked In 2012

Lily James' new film, Swiped, takes us behind the scenes of how Whitney Wolfe Herd went from a fresh college grad to the revolutionary creator of Bumble — and it all started with sneaking into a party (in the movie at least).

"I loved that in the beginning of the story," Lily James exclusively tells Brit + Co. "We wanted to immediately set the tone that this is a young woman who's a real hustler, and is really gonna figure out how to get in those rooms and make those contacts. And I have never been great at that. I'm a, a little more shy [but] I will break into a party actually, to be honest. But my great friend is the absolute boss at never having to queue and like sneaking into things. So I just sort of tag along on her coattails."

Keep reading to see what Lily James had to say about her new movie Swiped, the 10th anniversary of Cinderella, and what she wore in 2012.

Speaking of coattails, this might not be a period piece complete with butlers and tuxes (Lily James already did that with Downton Abbey), but it has plenty of early 2010's throwbacks. I spotted more than one article of clothing I wore at the time, but Lily adamantly exclaims which piece she didn't want to wear: "I can tell you what I wasn't obsessed with, and that was skinny jeans." "I said to the costume designer Beth Morgan, like, 'please don't put me in skinny jeans.' It just didn't work for me," she jokes. "During the fitting, I was like, 'Oh wow,' because I'm exactly the same age, pretty much as as the real Whitney Wolfe Herd. So, it felt very throwback and reminiscent of this time when I just left college too and I was, rocking around in big baggy scarves and aviators."

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/20th Century Studios/Disney After getting excommunicated from Tindr (which she reportedly named), Whitney starts her own dating app that with one detail that sets it apart: the woman makes the first move. This is pretty much the thesis of the movie in my opinion, because watching Whitney overcome her challenges, and work alongside other women to empower and encourage female social users gave me all kinds of emotions. But it felt that way behind the scenes, too! "We had an amazing like crew of female producers from Sarah Shepherd at 20th Century, Jen Gibgot, my producing partner Gala Gordon," Lily James says. "There was just all these women behind the monitor that felt so supportive. And I think women are incredibly — there's an ability to multitask and a great generosity and sensitivity and those are amazing qualities to have on a set, so we were really, really, really lucky on this. It felt like what the story we were trying to tell in front of the camera was sort of was reflective of what we were building behind the camera too."

Jonathan Olley/Disney And Swiped isn't the first movie Lily's made that elevates womanhood. I can't pass up the opportunity to ask about the legacy of the live-action Cinderella in honor of its 10-year anniversary, especially since it's my favorite live-action Disney movie AND I'm wearing a Cinderella shirt. "It is so incredibly meaningful. I can't believe it's been 10 years and even more since I shot it," she says. "I am getting to a phase in my life where I'm able to share it with, you know, my friend's kids and my little niece, also called Ella, And it's really sweet. Kenneth Branagh did such an incredible job at making a very magical, timeless, kind of sweeping retelling of a such a beloved tale, and I just will forever be grateful to have been a part of it. It feels like a dream."

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/20th Century Studios/Disney Lily consistently plays graceful, confident characters, and she says the secret for mastering those emotions IRL is surrounding yourself with the right people. "I guess it's really nice to be honest in that I don't always feel confident, you know, that we have good days and we have bad days," she says. "I think what I found, and I would encourage anyone, is to really find those people in your life — those cheerleaders, your tribe — those people that can really like give you that boost and that energy. The people that you can lean on, the people that can hold you accountable, the people that can encourage you, because we're so much more powerful when we have those people around us who champion us." "So I'd say it's not a solo mission," she concludes. "Find your tribe."

