Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

you season 5 trailer penn badgley
Entertainment

We Finally Have A New Look At Penn Badgley In ‘You’ Season 5

worst moments in Gilmore Girls
Entertainment

11 Worst Moments In 'Gilmore Girls' History Fans Absolutely Hate

Spring Boots
Shoes & Accessories

11 Adorable Spring Boots Every Shoe Lover Needs To Try This Season

Create Stunning Visuals On The Go With Photoshop's Free New App
Self Care

Create Stunning Visuals On The Go With Photoshop's Free New App

zoe kravitz channing tatum breakup
Celebrity Couples

Zoë Kravitz Finally Opened Up About Surprising Channing Tatum Split — 4 Months Later

weekly tarot reading february 25
Astrology

Your Tarot Reading For A “Powerful” Week

new march books 2025
Books

27 Most-Anticipated New Books Coming In March — From Family Dramas To Feel-Good Rom-Coms

Amazon St. Patrick’s Day Decorations
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

13 Affordable St. Patrick’s Day Decorations You Can Get On Amazon

top gun 3 glen powell
Entertainment

Yes, 'Top Gun 3' Is Coming — & This Star Just Gave Us The Best Update

Baby Names Going Extinct 2025
Baby Names

8 Baby Names That Are Nearly Going Extinct In 2025

oscars 2025 movies
Entertainment

Where To Stream The Biggest Movies Of The Year Before The 2025 Oscars

Target Easter Decorations 2025
Budget-Friendly Buys

Target’s “Adorable” Easter Decor Is Here – 11 Pieces All Under $10!

best barbecue in dallas
Travel

The 5 Best Barbecue Spots in Dallas for Finger Lickin' Good Food

skincare for 40 and up
Skincare

8 Essential Skincare Products Everyone In Their 40s (& Older) Should Use

lorelai and sookie gilmore girls spinoff idea
Entertainment

This 'Gilmore Girls' Spinoff Idea About Lorelai & Sookie Would Be Better Than A Reboot

julia schlaepfer 1923 season 2 interview brandon sklenar brit + co
Entertainment

Julia Schlaepfer Just Spilled On The Epic "Secret" She Shared With Brandon Sklenar During '1923'

Your internet boyfriend could be taken IRL!

Glen Powell & Lily James Just Got Cozy In The Back Of A Car. See The Super Cute Pics!

glen powell lily james dating rumors The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society movie premiere
Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 25, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

2024 was the year of the internet boyfriend: Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy), and Glen Powell (Twisters). But it looks like Glen might be taken IRL — but no, it has nothing to do with Sydney Sweeney postponing her wedding (she's got a busy schedule, y'all!). Glen was seen leaving a pre-BAFTA party with Lily James, and the internet is in a frenzy.

Here's everything we know about those Glen Powell and Lily James dating rumors following the 2025 BAFTAs.

Lily James and Glen Powell get cozy ahead of the BAFTAs.

Glen Powell and Lily James starred together in Netflix's The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society in 2018, where they play lovers, but they were most recently seen together ahead of the 2025 BAFTAs. After a party thrown by Charles Finch and Chanel at Loulous in Mayfair, London, the duo hopped into a car together — and Glen lent Lily his coat (based on the rain on the windshield, he must have been protecting her from the weather. Sweet!).

These two actors match their energies so well, and now that they've been spotted together again, fans are hoping we them in a rom-com sooner rather than later. I could totally see them in a "farm girl meets city boy" love story (or maybe even an Emily Henry movie?)

Only time will tell whether these two are an item, but until we know for sure we'll just have to enjoy these super cute pics!

In the past, both actors have been linked with other stars in the past. Glen Powell dated model Gigi Paris until 2023, which is the same year rumors about a relationship with Sydney Sweeney went viral (Sydney later shut those rumors down).

Lily James has dated Matt Smith and Michael Shuman, and was spotted with Chris Evans in 2020.

Obsessed with celeb romance? Check out 35 Celebrity Couples Who Will Break Our Hearts If They Ever Split.

celebrity relationshipsdatingglen powellcelebrities

The Latest

best barbecue in dallas
Travel

The 5 Best Barbecue Spots in Dallas for Finger Lickin' Good Food

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 special
Celebrity News

Well, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL50' Joke Remains Another Mystery In 'It Ends With Us' Legal Saga

brandon sklenar on batman fancast
Entertainment

Brandon Sklenar Just Spilled On His "Dream" Superhero Project After '1923' — & Blake Lively Approves

julia schlaepfer 1923 season 2 interview brandon sklenar brit + co
Entertainment

Julia Schlaepfer Just Spilled On The Epic "Secret" She Shared With Brandon Sklenar During '1923'