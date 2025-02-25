Your internet boyfriend could be taken IRL!
Glen Powell & Lily James Just Got Cozy In The Back Of A Car. See The Super Cute Pics!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
2024 was the year of the internet boyfriend: Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy), and Glen Powell (Twisters). But it looks like Glen might be taken IRL — but no, it has nothing to do with Sydney Sweeney postponing her wedding (she's got a busy schedule, y'all!). Glen was seen leaving a pre-BAFTA party with Lily James, and the internet is in a frenzy.
Here's everything we know about those Glen Powell and Lily James dating rumors following the 2025 BAFTAs.
Lily James and Glen Powell get cozy ahead of the BAFTAs.
Lily James and Glen Powell leaving the pre-BAFTA party 📸 pic.twitter.com/OFeWUKwUgn— best of lily james (@badpostslily) February 17, 2025
Glen Powell and Lily James starred together in Netflix's The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society in 2018, where they play lovers, but they were most recently seen together ahead of the 2025 BAFTAs. After a party thrown by Charles Finch and Chanel at Loulous in Mayfair, London, the duo hopped into a car together — and Glen lent Lily his coat (based on the rain on the windshield, he must have been protecting her from the weather. Sweet!).
These two actors match their energies so well, and now that they've been spotted together again, fans are hoping we them in a rom-com sooner rather than later. I could totally see them in a "farm girl meets city boy" love story (or maybe even an Emily Henry movie?)
Only time will tell whether these two are an item, but until we know for sure we'll just have to enjoy these super cute pics!
In the past, both actors have been linked with other stars in the past. Glen Powell dated model Gigi Paris until 2023, which is the same year rumors about a relationship with Sydney Sweeney went viral (Sydney later shut those rumors down).
Lily James has dated Matt Smith and Michael Shuman, and was spotted with Chris Evans in 2020.
Obsessed with celeb romance? Check out 35 Celebrity Couples Who Will Break Our Hearts If They Ever Split.