2024 was the year of the internet boyfriend: Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy), and Glen Powell (Twisters). But it looks like Glen might be taken IRL — but no, it has nothing to do with Sydney Sweeney postponing her wedding (she's got a busy schedule, y'all!). Glen was seen leaving a pre-BAFTA party with Lily James, and the internet is in a frenzy.

Lily James and Glen Powell get cozy ahead of the BAFTAs.

Lily James and Glen Powell leaving the pre-BAFTA party 📸 pic.twitter.com/OFeWUKwUgn — best of lily james (@badpostslily) February 17, 2025

Glen Powell and Lily James starred together in Netflix's The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society in 2018, where they play lovers, but they were most recently seen together ahead of the 2025 BAFTAs. After a party thrown by Charles Finch and Chanel at Loulous in Mayfair, London, the duo hopped into a car together — and Glen lent Lily his coat (based on the rain on the windshield, he must have been protecting her from the weather. Sweet!).

These two actors match their energies so well, and now that they've been spotted together again, fans are hoping we them in a rom-com sooner rather than later. I could totally see them in a "farm girl meets city boy" love story (or maybe even an Emily Henry movie?)

Only time will tell whether these two are an item, but until we know for sure we'll just have to enjoy these super cute pics!