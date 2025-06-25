When I found out Lily James and Joe Keery would be in a period drama together, I about lost my marbles. As a live-action Cinderella defender and Steve Harrington's number one fan, I knew that seeing these stars together onscreen in Finally Dawn was something I couldn't miss. It's been a few years since I first heard that first update, but I have great news — the trailer is finally out! Let's get into it.

Here's everything you need to know about Finally Dawn, coming to theaters July 18, 2025.

What is Finally Dawn about? Finally Dawn follows Mimosa, a young Italian woman in the 1950s who dreams of becoming an actress. Before her engagement, she travels to Cinecittà to audition for an American film, and ends up being handpicked by beloved actress Josephine Esperanto. With the 1950s Hollywood glamour — and Lily James' fiery red hair — I can't help but pick up on the Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo aesthetic. And y'all know I'm here for all the Hollywood glamour.

Where can I watch the Finally Dawn movie? Samuel Goldwyn Films Finally Dawn is, well, finally coming to theaters on July 18.

Who's in the Finally Dawn cast? Samuel Goldwyn Films The Finally Dawn cast includes a ton of your favorite stars: Lily James as Josephine Esperanto

as Josephine Esperanto Rebecca Antonaci as Mimosa

as Mimosa Joe Keery as Sean Lockwood

as Sean Lockwood Rachel Sennott as Nan Roth

as Nan Roth Willem Dafoe as Rufus Priori

as Rufus Priori Enzo Casertano as Rinaldo

as Rinaldo Michele Bravi as Singer en travesti

When was Finally Dawn filmed? Samuel Goldwyn Films Finally Dawn was filmed in Cinecittà, Rome from August until October 2022 — right after Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix!

What does Finally Dawn mean? What is Finally Dawn about? Samuel Goldwyn Films I definitely think the title of this movie has a couple meanings. The film takes place over one life-changing night for Mimosa, so there will probably be an element of literal daybreak to bring the movie to a close. But she'll probably have a few realizations that "finally dawn" on her throughout the experience, too.

Are you excited for Finally Dawn? Stay tuned for the latest news!