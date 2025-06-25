Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Lily James & Joe Keery's New Period Drama 'Finally Dawn' Will Fill The 'Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo' Void

Samuel Goldwyn Films
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jun 25, 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert.

When I found out Lily James and Joe Keery would be in a period drama together, I about lost my marbles. As a live-action Cinderella defender and Steve Harrington's number one fan, I knew that seeing these stars together onscreen in Finally Dawn was something I couldn't miss. It's been a few years since I first heard that first update, but I have great news — the trailer is finally out! Let's get into it.

Here's everything you need to know about Finally Dawn, coming to theaters July 18, 2025.

What is Finally Dawn about?

Finally Dawn follows Mimosa, a young Italian woman in the 1950s who dreams of becoming an actress. Before her engagement, she travels to Cinecittà to audition for an American film, and ends up being handpicked by beloved actress Josephine Esperanto.

With the 1950s Hollywood glamour — and Lily James' fiery red hair — I can't help but pick up on the Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo aesthetic. And y'all know I'm here for all the Hollywood glamour.

Where can I watch the Finally Dawn movie?

finally dawn release date

Samuel Goldwyn Films

Finally Dawn is, well, finally coming to theaters on July 18.

Who's in the Finally Dawn cast?

joe keery and lily james finally dawn cast

Samuel Goldwyn Films

The Finally Dawn cast includes a ton of your favorite stars:

  • Lily James as Josephine Esperanto
  • Rebecca Antonaci as Mimosa
  • Joe Keery as Sean Lockwood
  • Rachel Sennott as Nan Roth
  • Willem Dafoe as Rufus Priori
  • Enzo Casertano as Rinaldo
  • Michele Bravi as Singer en travesti

When was Finally Dawn filmed?

finally dawn filming location

Samuel Goldwyn Films

Finally Dawn was filmed in Cinecittà, Rome from August until October 2022 — right after Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix!

What does Finally Dawn mean?

lily james as josephine in finally dawnWhat is Finally Dawn about?

Samuel Goldwyn Films

I definitely think the title of this movie has a couple meanings. The film takes place over one life-changing night for Mimosa, so there will probably be an element of literal daybreak to bring the movie to a close. But she'll probably have a few realizations that "finally dawn" on her throughout the experience, too.

Are you excited for Finally Dawn? Stay tuned for the latest news!

