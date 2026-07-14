It's like if Hallmark did 'Challengers'.
Everything to Know About Tyriq Withers & Isabel May's Feel-Good New Tennis Romance Movie 'Love Love'
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Here's everything we know about Amazon MGM Studios' Love Love before it hits theaters.
'Love Love' is 'Challengers' meets 'Off-Campus'.
Love Love follows a tennis star (Isabel May) who finds herself at a difficult point in her career. She's struggling quite a bit — until she meets a local ball boy (Tyriq Withers) during the US Open in New York City. His charisma and charm (and his looks; HELLO it's Tyriq Withers) give her the push she needs, and their "unlikely romance just might be the spark she needs to make it to the finals" (Deadline).
Between the sports romance of it all and the hopeful second chances, think of this movie like if Hallmark Channel did Challengers.
And the movie will film in New York this fall.
We don't have any other cast members quite yet, but we do know that Joey Power is writing and directing, and that both Isabel May and Tyriq Withers are executive producing.
The movie will film in New York in the fall of 2026, so hopefully we can see it on the big screen just in time for summer 2027! The US Open is at the end of August into September, so anytime during tennis season sounds like a great Love Love release date to me ;).
What do you think about Love Love? Let us know on Facebook. If you can't get enough of all the summer romance, check out The Best 9 Romance Shows To Binge Watch This Summer.