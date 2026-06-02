Off Campus lovers, I've got great news for you: Prime Video has already renewed the new hockey romance show (based on the books by Elle Kennedy) for a second season! Season 1 premiered in May 2026, and after some serious fan theories, conversations, and guesses, we finally know who's leading season 2: Dean & Allie. Thank you Prime!

Here's the latest news on Off Campus season 2. Watch the first season on Prime Video now!

'Off Campus' season 2 is coming sooner than you'd expect! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off Campus (@offcampusonprime) Prime Video announced the news of season 2 with an Instagram post on February 12. "Three words to describe our feelings right now: Crazy. Awesome. Insane," the caption reads. And if we're excited, you can only imagine how the cast feels! The video features the main cast finding out that they get to go right back to set after the press tour wraps and you can just feel the emotions radiating off the video. And they finally gave us what we've been waiting for: the lead couple. "One couple made a deal. The next one is keeping the score," the official Off-Campus Instagram account posted (referencing each couple's book title, of course). "From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2."

Wait, what is Off Campus even about? Prime Video Off Campus is totally giving One Tree Hill season 1 — when music major Hannah decides to tutor hockey player Garrett, he agrees to help her get the attention of her crush Justin. But the closer Hannah and Garrett get to each other, the more they realize what they're looking for might just be right in front of them. Season 2 will follow author Elle Kennedy's book The Score, which sees Allie crave more than just hookups with Dean — and his realization that he needs someone to rely on after a tragedy.

When is Off Campus season 2 coming out? Prime Video IMDb reports that the first season filmed from June to October 2025, so if the second season follows that schedule, we could see season 2 in May of 2027.

Who's in the Off Campus cast? Prime Video The cast for Off Campus includes quite a few faces you might recognize. Ella Bright (The Crown) stars as Hannah Wells alongside Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn) as Garrett Graham. Josh Heuston plays Justin, while Mika Abdalla plays Allie, and Antonio Cipriano, Stephen Kalyn, and Jalen Thomas Brooks appear as Logan, Dean, and Tucker. We'll also see Steve Howey as Phil Graham and Khobe Clarke as Beau Maxwell.

Stay tuned for more news on Prime Video's Off Campus season 2 by following along on our Facebook.

This post has been updated.