Sidney Prescott is back: New 'Scream 7' look celebrates 30 years of Ghostface terror

Scream 7 is fixing one major problem some fans might have had with Scream 6: Sidney Prescott (and Neve Campbell) is back! Even though we won't see Melissa Barrera return (which I'm still heartbroken about BTW), I'm super excited to see Neve Campbell return as Sidney Prescott — and in addition to Friends star Courteney Cox stepping back into Gale Weathers' shoes, we'll also be seeing a beloved Yellowstone universe star taking on a brand new role. Here's a brand new look at the movie, plus all the info you definitely need to know about the upcoming film.

Keep reading for the latest Scream 7 news — and everything you need to know about the cast.

The Latest 'Scream 7' News Paramount Pictures The brand new poster for Scream 7 gives us a look at the whole cast back together, from Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding to Mckenna Grace. Yeah, this cast is definitely stacked, and I'm obsessed with how warm and fiery the color palette of the movie already is.

What is Scream 7 about? In the new Scream movie, a new Ghostface is on the scene — and this time, he's after Sidney Prescott's daughter. Now Sidney has to find a way to protect her town, and her family, before it's too late. The new "Legacy" spot shows off Sidney Prescott in the original 1996 movie and the new 2026 movie. Yep, that's right, it's been 30 years!

When is Scream 7 coming out? Paramount Pictures Scream 7 will hit theaters on February 27, 2026. This is an unexpectedly perfect release date because nothing sends a shiver down my spine like winter (and Ghostface of course).

Is Sidney going to be in Scream 7? Paramount Pictures Yes, Sidney Prescott will be in Scream 7! “Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” franchise lead Neve Campbell said in a March 12, 2024 Instagram post. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the ‘Scream’ movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.” The actress was not involved in Scream 6 due to salary inequity. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream,'" she told Variety ahead of the sixth movie's release. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Will Sam and Tara be in Scream 7? Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures No, we won't see Sam or Tara in Scream 7. Melissa Barrera was fired from the franchise after talking about the Israel and Palestine conflict, and Jenna Ortega announced her departure shortly after.

Is there going to be Scream 7? Paramount Pictures Yes, Scream 7 is officially happening! After Scream 6 (which was released in March 2023) became the highest-grossing movie of the whole franchise, a sequel was announced in August of that year. Kevin Williamson, writer for the original 1996 Scream, will direct.

