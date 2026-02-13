Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

10 "Lucky" Baby Names We're Obsessed With (And Their Secret Meanings)

Baby in a diaper lying on stomach looking to the side, on a white background.
Photo by Emma Bauso
By Brit + CoFeb 13, 2026
My sister is in the process of starting a family and we’ve spent hours sharing perfect names back and forth for her future child. If your group chat has suddenly turned into a baby-name brainstorming session, you’re not alone. Global searches for “top baby names for 2026” jumped by a whopping 130 percent this January, and one theme keeps bubbling up: names associated with luck, happiness and positive destiny. A recent study analyzing Nameberry’s lucky names and cross-referencing them with global name data from Forebears.io reveals which names carry the strongest feel-good energy — and why parents are gravitating toward them.

To add deeper meaning, researchers also tapped celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, who unpacked the symbolism behind these “lucky” choices. Whether you’re expecting, manifesting, or just love name trends (same), here are 10 baby names that radiate good vibes for 2026.

Here are 10 "lucky" baby names!

Sleeping baby in cream outfit with a bow headband, lying on a soft, white blanket.

Photo by Jonathan Borba

Iris

Topping the list of lucky girl names, Iris is shared by hundreds of thousands worldwide and feels both timeless and fresh. Rooted in Greek mythology, Iris was the goddess of the rainbow and a messenger of good news.

According to Honigman, deity names carry particularly potent symbolism. Iris, she explains, represents connection, swiftness, and joyful communication — qualities linked to opportunity and positive momentum. Bonus: floral names continue to dominate modern naming trends.

Baby holding a pink blanket, wearing a white sweater, with a surprised expression.

Photo by Ksenia Chernaya

Felicia/Felix

Felicia practically defines optimism. Derived from the Latin felix, meaning “fortunate” or “happy,” the name has long been associated with joy and abundance. Honigman connects Felicia to Fortuna, the Roman goddess of luck, suggesting the name symbolically invokes blessings tied to prosperity, stability, and resilience. In other words, it’s hard to find a more literal good-fortune name.

Felix evokes feelings of strength, triumph, and good fortune. The name has Latin origins and translates to happy, lucky, and fortunate. Honigman notes that names with longstanding cultural success stories often feel psychologically reassuring to parents. Felix blends intellectual charm, warmth, and upbeat energy — a winning combo.

Woman kisses baby in white outfit, holding them close.

Photo by William Fortunato

Beata

Soft, elegant, and under-the-radar chic, Beata stems from the Latin beatus, meaning “blessed.” It carries a serene, almost luminous energy. Honigman highlights that names with unambiguous meanings tend to project strong symbolic intent. A name meaning “blessed,” she notes, implies a life framed through gratitude, positivity, and favorable outcomes.

Woman holding baby in a nursery with airplane and hot air balloon wall art.

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch

Benedict

Meaning “blessed,” Benedict radiates warmth, kindness, and quiet confidence. Its Latin roots and cultural familiarity give it a reassuring, positive presence.

Like Beata, Benedict’s literal meaning plays a key role in its lucky perception. Honigman emphasizes that names invoking blessing or grace symbolically suggest protection and favor.

Toddler in white outfit, holding a pencil by a small table, near window.

Photo by KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA

Penny

Playful yet classic, Penny channels a universally recognized symbol of luck: finding a penny. Often short for Penelope, it feels warm, friendly, and effortlessly charming.

Names tied to positive cultural associations, like lucky objects or rituals, often gain traction because they evoke familiarity and comfort. Penny’s cheerful, nostalgic quality makes it feel inherently fortunate.

Toddler playing with colorful blocks and a toy duck in a cozy room.

Photo by Polesie Toys

Jade

Jade is steeped in symbolism. Across many cultures, jade is associated with protection, harmony, and prosperity.

Gemstone names frequently carry “lucky” connotations thanks to their links to value, durability, and beauty. Jade’s calm, grounded energy fits perfectly with current wellness-driven naming aesthetics.

Smiling baby lying down, reaching out with arm, on a soft blanket.

Photo by Daniel Reche

Ayman

Ayman, of Arabic origin, carries meanings tied to luck, righteousness, and blessing. It projects strength while retaining a gentle, melodic sound.

Names associated with virtue frequently overlap with “lucky” symbolism, as positive character traits are culturally linked with favorable life outcomes.

Smiling baby in a cradle with a "One Month" pillow and a knitted toy.

Photo by Zeinab Ghassemi

Lucky

Why hint at luck when you can just declare it? Lucky is bold, joyful, and impossible to misinterpret.

Honigman embraces its directness: a name that literally states its intention can feel empowering and fearless. It’s playful, memorable, and undeniably upbeat.

Wooden round crib with lace, onesie, and blanket hanging.

Photo by Fadime Demirtaş

Edmund

Edmund brings old-world sophistication with surprising “lucky” lore. The name has historical gravitas, and even literary figures have associated it with fortune.

Classic revival names often appeal because they feel stable and enduring — traits many parents intuitively associate with success and security.

Why "Lucky" Names Are Having a Moment

Photo by Emma Bauso

Parents aren’t just choosing names for sound or style — they’re selecting meanings tied to optimism and hope these days. While a name alone doesn’t determine destiny (of course), symbolic associations can feel deeply personal and joyful. And starting life with a name linked to happiness and fortune feels like a pretty sweet vibe.

