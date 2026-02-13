10 "Lucky" Baby Names We're Obsessed With (And Their Secret Meanings)

My sister is in the process of starting a family and we’ve spent hours sharing perfect names back and forth for her future child. If your group chat has suddenly turned into a baby-name brainstorming session, you’re not alone. Global searches for “top baby names for 2026” jumped by a whopping 130 percent this January, and one theme keeps bubbling up: names associated with luck, happiness and positive destiny. A recent study analyzing Nameberry’s lucky names and cross-referencing them with global name data from Forebears.io reveals which names carry the strongest feel-good energy — and why parents are gravitating toward them.

To add deeper meaning, researchers also tapped celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, who unpacked the symbolism behind these “lucky” choices. Whether you’re expecting, manifesting, or just love name trends (same), here are 10 baby names that radiate good vibes for 2026.

Here are 10 "lucky" baby names!

Photo by Jonathan Borba Iris Topping the list of lucky girl names, Iris is shared by hundreds of thousands worldwide and feels both timeless and fresh. Rooted in Greek mythology, Iris was the goddess of the rainbow and a messenger of good news. According to Honigman, deity names carry particularly potent symbolism. Iris, she explains, represents connection, swiftness, and joyful communication — qualities linked to opportunity and positive momentum. Bonus: floral names continue to dominate modern naming trends.

Photo by Ksenia Chernaya Felicia/Felix Felicia practically defines optimism. Derived from the Latin felix, meaning “fortunate” or “happy,” the name has long been associated with joy and abundance. Honigman connects Felicia to Fortuna, the Roman goddess of luck, suggesting the name symbolically invokes blessings tied to prosperity, stability, and resilience. In other words, it’s hard to find a more literal good-fortune name. Felix evokes feelings of strength, triumph, and good fortune. The name has Latin origins and translates to happy, lucky, and fortunate. Honigman notes that names with longstanding cultural success stories often feel psychologically reassuring to parents. Felix blends intellectual charm, warmth, and upbeat energy — a winning combo.

Photo by William Fortunato Beata Soft, elegant, and under-the-radar chic, Beata stems from the Latin beatus, meaning “blessed.” It carries a serene, almost luminous energy. Honigman highlights that names with unambiguous meanings tend to project strong symbolic intent. A name meaning “blessed,” she notes, implies a life framed through gratitude, positivity, and favorable outcomes.

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch Benedict Meaning “blessed,” Benedict radiates warmth, kindness, and quiet confidence. Its Latin roots and cultural familiarity give it a reassuring, positive presence. Like Beata, Benedict’s literal meaning plays a key role in its lucky perception. Honigman emphasizes that names invoking blessing or grace symbolically suggest protection and favor.

Photo by KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Penny Playful yet classic, Penny channels a universally recognized symbol of luck: finding a penny. Often short for Penelope, it feels warm, friendly, and effortlessly charming. Names tied to positive cultural associations, like lucky objects or rituals, often gain traction because they evoke familiarity and comfort. Penny’s cheerful, nostalgic quality makes it feel inherently fortunate.

Photo by Polesie Toys Jade Jade is steeped in symbolism. Across many cultures, jade is associated with protection, harmony, and prosperity. Gemstone names frequently carry “lucky” connotations thanks to their links to value, durability, and beauty. Jade’s calm, grounded energy fits perfectly with current wellness-driven naming aesthetics.

Photo by Daniel Reche Ayman Ayman, of Arabic origin, carries meanings tied to luck, righteousness, and blessing. It projects strength while retaining a gentle, melodic sound. Names associated with virtue frequently overlap with “lucky” symbolism, as positive character traits are culturally linked with favorable life outcomes.

Photo by Zeinab Ghassemi Lucky Why hint at luck when you can just declare it? Lucky is bold, joyful, and impossible to misinterpret. Honigman embraces its directness: a name that literally states its intention can feel empowering and fearless. It’s playful, memorable, and undeniably upbeat.

Photo by Fadime Demirtaş Edmund Edmund brings old-world sophistication with surprising “lucky” lore. The name has historical gravitas, and even literary figures have associated it with fortune. Classic revival names often appeal because they feel stable and enduring — traits many parents intuitively associate with success and security.