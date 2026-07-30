Um, 'Fourth Wing' Lovers Are Convinced This Actress Just Teased Her Role as Violet Sorrengail

Wingleaders rise! 🐉
Um, 'Fourth Wing' Lovers Are Convinced Mackenzie Foy Just Teased Her Role as Violet Sorrengail
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Amid all of the viral Fourth Wing cast rumors, there is one potential casting that every fan of Rebecca Yarros' books seems to love: Mackenzie Foy as Violet Sorrengail. (Yes, the little girl from Twilight who inspired an eternity of Renesmee memes).
Mackenzie Foy posted a video of herself that has convinced BookTok she's playing Violet in the Fourth Wing show — scroll to see for yourself!
Is Mackenzie Foy training for the 'Fourth Wing' show?
The actress posted a video of herself rock climbing on June 23, wearing a white tank and black pants, and with her hair tied back in a long braid.
"I’ve really been enjoying rock climbing recently," she said in the video caption.
Anyone who's read the books knows that Violet Sorrengail is recruited to be a dragon rider, but doesn't quite have the strength to keep up with her classmates (at least at the beginning). Considering Fourth Wing is sure to contain action sequences, fans of the book flooded the comments of the post.
"We know exactly who and what you are, Makenzie Foy 🐉," one Instagram user said, while another commented, "You're supposed to be bad at climbing! Don't practice too much 🐉🤭."
But the 'Fourth Wing' cast could also include 'Obsession's Inde Navarrette
Amazon/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Now, we don't actually have a confirmation that Mackenzie is playing Violet, and there's another actress that would love to join the ranks of dragon riders.
Obsession's Inde Navarrette revealed that she would love to play the lead role in the show, saying that “If I had to pick a specific role that I’ve secretly been keeping my eye on, it would be Violet Sorrengail. I am a huge Fourth Wing fan and I heard they were making it into a series."
Do you have anyone you'd love to see join the Fourth Wing cast? Let us know in the comments!
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