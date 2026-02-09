BookTok fans, this isn't a drill: Rebecca Yarros has started working on Fourth Wing book 4! A couple weeks ago (on January 23, 2026, to be specific), Yarros shared that she was getting close to starting the fourth book in the series and that time has finally arrived. "In the next few (hopefully couple) weeks, I’ll be back in the Empyrean world for the foreseeable future!" she says on Instagram. "Book 4’s playlist is simmering and I’m almost ready for the index cards and plot board. Don’t worry, everyone in Navarre is still alive. For now. 😉"

I've done all the research and compiled everything you need to know about the Empyrean series' next installment so that you can focus on what's important: rereading all the Fourth Wing books until the new one hits shelves ;).

Keep reading for the latest update on the Empyrean series and Fourth Wing book 4.

What is the plot of Fourth Wing book 4? Okay so there's no real answer to this question yet because yesterday, February 8, Rebecca Yarros shared that she started plotting for the fourth book. So the author herself doesn't even know the plot yet! "Feels like a great day to start a stack of index cards. 😉" she says on Instagram. But (spoiler!!) at the end of Onyx Storm, everyone finds out Xaden is venin which means he now has a huge target on his back. So, yeah, book 4 is sure to have some major drama from the very beginning.

When will Fourth Wing book 4 be released? We don't have an official release date yet, but considering Iron Flame came out in 2023 and Onyx Storm released in 2025, hopefully we'll be able to start reading Fourth Wing book 4 in 2027.

How many books are planned for the Fourth Wing series? There will be five books total by the time Rebecca Yarros wraps up the Empyrean series. Even though she originally planned three books, she added two more! Here's the breakdown: Fourth Wing (2023)

(2023) Iron Flame (2023)

(2023) Onyx Storm (2025)

(2025) Book 4

Book 5

