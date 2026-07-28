Um, Rebecca Yarros Just Gave Us a Surprise Look at 'Fourth Wing' Book 4 (Kind Of)

We all know that Rebecca Yarros is working on Fourth Wing book 4 before the TV show drops on Prime Video — and the novel can't come soon enough! The author confirmed she was getting to work in March of 2026 and on July 11, she just posted a very unexpected update: the color palette for the book...kind of.

Keep scrolling for a surprise first look at Fourth Wing book 4 — it's just in black and white.

Rebecca Yarros/Instagram Rebecca Yarros posted a photo of all four Fourth Wings books standing together, and said, "Not sure about you guys, but I’m a sucker for a matching edge. 😉" Okay this might not seem like a huge deal since we still don't know the title or release date of Fourth Wing book 4, but it does give us some information we didn't have before. Of course, the edges of the book pages have dragons on them (no surprise there) but it also appears that book 4 will be the shortest in the series.

Target I also went on Target's website to get a look at the other books' sprayed edges in full color. We can see that Iron Flame has a lower contrast between the color fade (with orange/gold on top and black on the bottom), whereas Onyx Storm has a pretty stark contrast as the sprayed edges move from black to white. Well we can see that Fourth Wing book 4 has the same kind of dramatic contrast that Onyx Storm does, which makes me wonder if the cover will be a reversal of book 3's, with more light than darkness. This is the kind of detailing that keeps me up at night y'all, I'm simply obsessed with color theories and design choices, and how they reflect the storytelling. It won't be long before we get a true first look at Fourth Wing book 4!

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