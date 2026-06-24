Madelyn Cline Shares Her Summer Coffee Order & Her Hack For Feeling "Most Confident" in 2026 (Exclusive)

I am thrilled to share that Madelyn Cline is as relatable as you'd hope. The 28-year-old star of Netflix's hit show Outer Banks arrives at the Sanpellegrino CIAO! Limoncello Club launch event (which you can visit at Pier 17 on June 24 & 25) in a gorgeous black mini dress, but I can't help but notice that the back of her heels are roughed up from her shoes (relatable, considering I have scars on my feet from New York Fashion Week).

As soon as we start our conversation, we start giggling like old friends about being the sleepiest girls in the world. "I just got in this morning at 5 AM on a red-eye, and I am so sleepy," she tells me. "Nothing prepares you for it. So vibe check is, it's like code red, ladies. We are sleepy."

Keep reading for our full interview with Madelyn Cline about her summer bucket list, Outer Banks season 5, and what makes her feel the most confident.

Lemons, coffee, and sparkling water, oh my! Sanpellegrino Despite the drizzly weather, we're at Pier 17 in Manhattan to celebrate the launch of Sanpellegrino CIAO! Limoncello, which means we're surrounded by Italian treats, postcards, and plenty of sparkling water, of course. While neither Maddie nor I have had an espresso tonic (although she does share her summer coffee order is "a quadruple shot, iced almond milk latte"), she's a big fan of just adding more lemon juice into the new Limoncello drink. "This has Sicilian sea salt, so it balances out the acidity," she says. "I like it on its own. I think it's really, really nice. I'm such a lemony person, I add more. I love it, I love a bite."

Madelyn Cline can't get enough of Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair And lemony drinks aren't Maddie's only current obsession; she's obsessed with the same pop girls you are! "It's always Dua Lipa. She's just fabulous," she says when I ask who her summer muse is. "Like everything she does is so fabulous. But I feel like it's the same, like she epitomizes cool girl, carefree, like she's sunshine girl. I mean, gorgeous. I feel like that's her." And her current song of the summer? "I think I've just been replaying Ariana [Grande]'s whole concert set list. I don't have tickets, but I'm living vicariously. I mean, all of her songs are hits. I don't know, but I love 'Petal.' I love the album Dangerous Woman, 'Rain on Me,' any of those." (If anyone from Ariana's team is reading this: this is our official request to get Madelyn Cline tickets to a show). "Or honestly a little bit more hardcore, Slater. She's awesome. She's like, it's more like she's a little bit more BRAT-coded in my opinion."

And she shares her summer beauty secrets for 2026. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images There are few things making me feel as confident as a combination of Italian, Hamptons, and Ina Garten summer (somehow I'm doing my best to combine all of those), and there's something about the effortlessness of summer that makes Madelyn Cline feel sexy and confident. "I don't know if you've ever been on vacation and been on the coast or at a beach club, everything is super undone and it's so carefree," she says. "I feel like that's when I feel most confident, when I'm not in my head...you know? It is one of the best feelings." And practically there are three other things she loves to incorporate into her beauty routine right now: "A spray tan. Spray tan is very important. I only recently discovered the powers of a spray tan, and it changed my life. I've become addicted," she adds. "Lots of blush, like, like almost like sunburnt blush. And I think, honestly, like kind of like undone hair, undone vibes."

Madelyn Cline teases the best off-set adventure from 'Outer Banks' season 5. Netflix And nobody has perfectly undone beach waves like Sarah Cameron, Madelyn's character from Outer Banks. When I share that I'm actually from the stretch of islands in North Carolina, she immediately asks me, "Am I a fraud if I've never been?" (No! But if you ever want to go, Maddie, I have plenty of recommendations). The final season of the teen adventure drama is coming to Netflix this August, and Madelyn is generous enough to share her favorite off-set adventure from bringing the show to life this year. "We filmed in Croatia this past year, and that was so epic," she says. "Croatia's been like a bucket list, I think, destination for a lot of us, but the food was incredible. The ocean was unbelievable. We had so many fun nights in Dubrovnik. It felt I just, there was something like we were so close throughout that whole two-ish months we were there and the vibes just felt like season one again. You know, it was just, we were like on location, running around, goofing off, having the best time, and also in the most beautiful place." And it turns out, both Madelyn Cline and I both have DIY Sarah Cameron Funko Pops! (I made mine, she got hers off Etsy). "I bought myself, for a wrap present, a DIY Funko Pop on Etsy this year!"

Ciao! Sanpellegrino While Outer Banks season 5 is definitely on our summer bucket list, Madelyn Cline has one thing on her mind: "I'm really trying to plan a Europe vacation at some point. I want to go to Italy," she says. "I'm in the group chat, I'm like, 'Italy, Italy, Italy, please, please, I really want to go back.' I went a couple of years ago, almost 3 years ago. I went to Taramina, and that's what this reminds me of. It's just like, 'oh, take me back!'"

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This interview has been edited for length and clarity.