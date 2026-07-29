I can't believe I'm saying this, but the final season of Outer Banks is coming to Netflix on August 20. I know this show has gotten some mixed reviews over the last six years, but I am not ready to say goodbye!!! I'm from the IRL Outer Banks and even if they didn't actually film on the real OBX, there is something so nostalgic and familiar about this show, I genuinely feel like I'm going home every time I watch.

Well, after Outer Banks season 4 ended with JJ's death in Morocco (I'm still not ready to talk about it), I wasn't sure how much of the final season would bring us back to Kildare County. But the first trailer from Netflix shows that the series is going to end where it started: in the Outer Banks.

Here's your first look at Outer Banks season 5, dropping on Netflix August 20, 2026.

Kiara wants the Pogues to resurrect JJ in 'Outer Banks' season 5. In the official trailer for the final season of Outer Banks, we see quite a few details from the teaser (like Rafe and the Pogues teaming up and the masquerade ball), but we also finally get confirmation on Kiara's headspace. After swearing revenge on Chandler Groff at the end of season 4, it appears that Kiara has been having nightmares about JJ's death (considering she wakes up in a panic at the beginning of the trailer). She's also been researching the Blue Crown in a frenzy, as well as the legend that it can raise the dead. So it appears the Pogues might officially be diving into the supernatural this summer (or at least attempting to).

'Outer Banks' season 5 has more drama than ever after JJ's death. I still stand by the fact I don't want to talk about JJ's death, but unfortunately it's unavoidable. Season 5 opens with the Pogues (Kiara, John B., Cleo, Pope, Sarah, and now Rafe) stuck in Morocco without their friend and without the Blue Crown. To make matters worse, Chandler Groff (public enemy number 1 if you ask me) is still on the loose. Even though Dalia and the Kooks are trying to do everything in their power to keep the Pogues from making it back home, the trailer shows off just how much adventure we can expect back in Kildare — and there are plenty of callbacks to season 1. Boat rides with beer, a masquerade party (just like the Midsummers episode!), and Rafe running down a dock like Sarah does at the end of season 1. Yeah, I'm sat. I also can't believe that Cleo blows up the Twinkie!!! Girl what are you doing?! If there's one thing Netflix loves to do, it's tear down a beloved place its characters call home (the club houses from Stranger Things and Anne With an E, John B.'s house in Outer Banks season 3, and now I guess the Twinkie. RIP).

All your favorite Outer Banks cast members are returning for season 5 on Netflix (except Rudy Pankow). Netflix Outer Banks season 5 will see the return of Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Austin North as Topper, Fiona Palomo as Sofia, J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff and Cullen Moss as Shoupe.

Okay, so what's the Outer Banks release date? Netflix New episodes are dropping on August 20, 2026. Saying goodbye to my favorite beach show is also the perfect way to say goodbye to summer, apparently.

How many episodes are in Outer Banks season 5? Netflix The new season will have 10 episodes that are each an hour long.

Where does Outer Banks film? Netflix Outer Banks films in Charleston, South Carolina for the OBX scenes. But this year, they went global. "We filmed in Croatia this past year, and that was so epic," Madelyn Cline told me in our exclusive interview. "Croatia's been like a bucket list destination for a lot of us, but the food was incredible. The ocean was unbelievable. We had so many fun nights in Dubrovnik. We were so close throughout that whole two-ish months we were there and the vibes just felt like season one again. We were on location, running around, goofing off, having the best time, and also in the most beautiful place."

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This post has been updated.