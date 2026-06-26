Ready For an 'Outer Banks' Summer? Madelyn Cline Shares Her 3 Easy Summer Beauty Hacks For 2026 (Exclusive)

Madelyn Cline is basically the Gen Z beauty queen. After capturing our hearts as the winsome, determined, and ever-tousled Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, the actress went viral for siren eyes and 90s glam — and she's sharing her current beauty hacks. And considering I've spent countless hours watching every single one of her get ready with me's, I am locked in. Honestly there are few celebs whose beauty routines I'd trust more!

At the Sanpellegrino CIAO! Limoncello Club launch event, the self-proclaimed "sleepiest girl in the world" spilled on her favorite summer beauty secrets, including what makes her feel the most confident. And the good news is, her current makeup is super easy to replicate.

When it comes to beauty, Madelyn Cline is loving all things sunkissed. "A spray tan. Spray tan is very important," she tells me. "I only recently discovered the powers of a spray tan, and it changed my life. I've become addicted." (This L'Oreal pick has great reviews and is under $15). And she wants to look sunkissed in more ways than one, considering she's loving "lots of blush, like, like almost sunburnt blush. And I think, honestly, like kind of like undone hair, undone vibes." Sarah Cameron has definitely nailed the "undone hair" look, so I'm not surprised this is one of Maddie's favorite looks, too. As for the blush of it all, I'm a sucker for Rare Beauty blush, but this affordable Milani one is an internet favorite!

Monica Schipper/Getty Images But for Madelyn Cline, confidence is much more than makeup. "I don't know if you've ever been on vacation and been on the coast or at a beach club, everything is super undone and it's so carefree," she continues. "I feel like that's when I feel most confident, when I'm not in my head...you know? It is one of the best feelings."

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