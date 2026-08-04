The 7 Best Fantasy TV Shows for the 'Fourth Wing' Obsessed

It won't be long before Prime Video brings us the TV adaptation of Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing series, and I can't wait. Fantasy inspired by love of stories as a kid, and will always be the genre that feels most like home (which is ironic considering it rarely takes place on earth).

But if you've already read the Fourth Wing books multiple times, and have read up on all our show updates, then you've come to the right place. I found some of the best fantasy shows around that will hold you over until the Fourth Wing show drops. Some of them have romance, some of them don't, but they all have incredible world building.

Here are the best fantasy shows like Fourth Wing to watch this summer 2026 while you wait for the new series. Who knows, you might just find your new obsession!

Shadow and Bone — Watch on Netflix now Netflix I literally just screamed as I was typing this. Shadow and Bone will always be my favorite Romantasy show. It takes place mainly in Ravka, which is split by a physical manifestation of darkness called The Fold. When mapmaker Alina (Jessie Mei Li) unlocks a power she never knew she had, she joins the world of magic users called Grisha, and becomes a savior for the entire nation. TBH, Netflix broke my heart when they cancelled this and I don't know if it'll ever recover.

My Lady Jane — Watch on Prime Video now Prime Video My Lady Jane is one of the best Romantasy shows I've ever watched, and it perfectly balances whimsy with contemporary, anachronistic edge. Think Ella Enchanted for Gen Z. The show takes us into an alternative England full of shapeshifters called Ethians. Jane Grey (Emily Bader) is forced to marry Dudley (Edward Bluemel) and these two have some of the best chemistry I've literally ever seen.

Game of Thrones — Watch on HBO Max now HBO This is pretty much a foundational Romantasy show if you ask me. The Romantasy show has plenty of romance, plenty of fantasy, and plenty of dragons, which any Fourth Wing fan will love. It takes place in Westeros and follows different families competing for the Iron Throne. But no matter how much you love fantasy, I always like to add the disclaimer that Game of Thrones is known for its graphic nudity and violence, so I recommend taking that into consideration!

Outlander — Watch on STARZ now Starz Major romance, time travel, and history all wrapped up in one? Yes please. In Outlander, Claire (Caitríona Balfe) lives in 1945...until she gets transported back in time and winds up in 1743. She meets — and falls in love with — Jamie (Sam Heughan) and the rest is history. Literally.

Avatar: The Last Airbender — Watch on Netflix now Netflix This Netflix show is definitely leans a little less romantic but for anyone who loves fantasy & magic (or the OG cartoon), it's a great watch. In this world, the nations are divided by their ability to manipulate the four elements. Aang (Gordon Cormier) is the sole survivor of the Air Nomads, and the only bender who has control over all four elements, making him the only Avatar.

The Witcher — Watch on Netflix now Netflix This high-brow fantasy world has some incredible attention to detail (it reminds me of the grittier aesthetic moments in Lord of the Rings). The show follows Geralt (Henry Cavill, then Liam Hemsworth), Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) as they fight to keep their world, and each other, safe. The Witcher is also a great choice for Fourth Wing fans because Freya Allan is a popular fancast for Violet Sorrengail!

Once Upon a Time — Watch on Disney+ now Jack Rowand/ABC Once Upon a Time was the show that really got me into TV. Like, it's the only show I've ever watched every single week, including sprinting to the bathroom during commercial breaks. The show revolves around Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) who moves to the town of Storybrooke, not knowing that its inhabitants are actually IRL fairytale characters. They're under a memory curse from Regina (Lana Parrilla). This includes her parents Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas)...who are the same age as her. No, that never stopped being a little weird to me. The only other person who knows the truth is Emma's biological son (and Regina's adoptive son) Henry (Jared S. Gilmore). This show is such a fun play on the fairytales we're all super familiar with, like making Snow White a hunter and Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) the Beast. Seasons 1-3 are truly peak! And the memes about the insane family tree will never not make me laugh.

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This post has been updated.