Marc Randolph Teaches Brit About Turning Dreams Into Reality
In a world filled with so many ideas, it can seem overwhelming to try and start something new. But our guest today tells us how we can take an idea and turn it into a reality, because he's done it many times before.
Marc Randolph is best known as the co-founder and the first CEO of Netflix. Since Marc left Netflix in 2003, he's spent a majority of his time doing what he loves most: serving as a mentor to CEOs of young and growing companies. He's also the author of the book, This Will Never Work and the host of the podcast of the same name. Join us today as we uncover the secret to finding success in business while also finding emotional fulfillment in the process.
Entrepreneurship 101 with Netflix Co-founder Marc Randolph Episode Highlights
3:24 - Why Marc Randolph was destined to be an entrepreneur
6:47 - What makes an idea survive and continue on to the next steps
8:14 - How to test out your product to see if it's a good idea or not
15:40 - What your business ends up being is not typically how it starts out
16:52 - The start of of Netflix and what it looked like
22:33 - What it's like to run a successful startup
26:25 - The role of a founder and CEO at their own company
26:46 - How to revive a struggling startup
32:00 - How to push through times when you feel like quitting
38:45 - Anyone can be an entrepreneur if they want to be
45:39 - Marc Randolph's passion to mentor other entrepreneurs
48:53 - It's not about the idea, but about how to make the idea real
51:22 - Marc Randolph's business role model, plus his favorite motivational mantra
