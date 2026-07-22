Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

I HAVE THE POWER! 🗣️

See the 'Masters of the Universe' Cast on Prime Video: The Movie is Finally Streaming

masters of the universe movie
Amazon MGM Studios
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 22, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

CinemaCon unveiled a new look at Amazon MGM Studios' new movie Masters of the Universe. The movie's led by Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White, & Royal Blue) as He Man/Adam and Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, and let me tell you: they're totally unrecognizable in their new roles. Whether you're unfamiliar with Masters of the Universe, or you've been a super fan your whole life, we have everything you need to know about the new movie — including where you can stream it!

Here's the latest update on Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe movie.

What is Masters of the Universe about?

Adam Glenn (Nicholas Galitzine) is the prince of Eternia, but he spent his entire adolescence on earth after a civil war that threatened his safety. 20 years after the war, Adam returns to Eternia to find the Power Sword, and step into his true identity as He-Man. Oh, he also has to team up with some other powerful beings to defeat the evil Skeletor.

Where can I watch Masters of the Universe?

Masters of the Universe 2026 he-man

Amazon MGM Studios

You can stream Masters of the Universe on Prime Video starting July 22.

The movie originally premiered in theaters on June 5, 2026. It's the perfect summer blockbuster!

Who's in the Masters of the Universe cast with Nicholas Galitzine?

Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn/He-Man

Amazon MGM Studios

He-Man is played by Nicholas Galitzine, and the rest of the Masters of the Universe cast is just as incredible. We'll see:

  • Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn/He-Man
  • Camila Mendes as Teela
  • Jared Leto as Skeletor
  • Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms
  • Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn
  • Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress
  • Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto
  • James Purefoy as King Randor
  • Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn
  • Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto
  • Sasheer Zamata as Suzie
  • James Wilkinson as Mekaneck
  • Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man
  • Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops
  • Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man
  • Sam C. Wilson as Kronis/Trap Jaw
  • Christian Vunipola as Hussein

Where did Masters of the Universe film?

masters of the universe movie set

Amazon MGM Studios

The movie filmed in London, Prague, and Iceland. Filming wrapped in June 2025, meaning the movie came out just around a year after production ended. That's a pretty good schedule if you ask me!

Are you excited for the Masters of the Universe movie? Let us know which summer movies you're looking forward to on Brit + Co's Facebook!

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentcinemaconamazon mgmmovies

The Latest

Person doing a tarot reading with crystals and incense on a mat.
Sponsored

Nebula Reviews: Psychic Readings That Offer More Than Just Predictions

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social
A Better Work Life

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective
Sponsored

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit