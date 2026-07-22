See the 'Masters of the Universe' Cast on Prime Video: The Movie is Finally Streaming

CinemaCon unveiled a new look at Amazon MGM Studios' new movie Masters of the Universe. The movie's led by Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White, & Royal Blue) as He Man/Adam and Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, and let me tell you: they're totally unrecognizable in their new roles. Whether you're unfamiliar with Masters of the Universe, or you've been a super fan your whole life, we have everything you need to know about the new movie — including where you can stream it!

Here's the latest update on Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe movie.

What is Masters of the Universe about? Adam Glenn (Nicholas Galitzine) is the prince of Eternia, but he spent his entire adolescence on earth after a civil war that threatened his safety. 20 years after the war, Adam returns to Eternia to find the Power Sword, and step into his true identity as He-Man. Oh, he also has to team up with some other powerful beings to defeat the evil Skeletor.

Where can I watch Masters of the Universe? Amazon MGM Studios You can stream Masters of the Universe on Prime Video starting July 22. The movie originally premiered in theaters on June 5, 2026. It's the perfect summer blockbuster!

Who's in the Masters of the Universe cast with Nicholas Galitzine? Amazon MGM Studios He-Man is played by Nicholas Galitzine, and the rest of the Masters of the Universe cast is just as incredible. We'll see: Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn/He-Man

as Adam Glenn/He-Man Camila Mendes as Teela

as Teela Jared Leto as Skeletor

as Skeletor Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms

as Duncan/Man-At-Arms Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn

as Evil-Lyn Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress

as the Sorceress Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto

as Malcolm/Fisto James Purefoy as King Randor

as King Randor Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn

as Queen Marlena Glenn Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto

as the voice of Roboto Sasheer Zamata as Suzie

as Suzie James Wilkinson as Mekaneck

as Mekaneck Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man

as Goat Man Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops

as Tri-Klops Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man

as Ram-Man Sam C. Wilson as Kronis/Trap Jaw

as Kronis/Trap Jaw Christian Vunipola as Hussein

Where did Masters of the Universe film? Amazon MGM Studios The movie filmed in London, Prague, and Iceland. Filming wrapped in June 2025, meaning the movie came out just around a year after production ended. That's a pretty good schedule if you ask me!

Are you excited for the Masters of the Universe movie? Let us know which summer movies you're looking forward to on Brit + Co's Facebook!

This post has been updated.