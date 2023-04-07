The 16 Most-Anticipated Summer Movies Of 2023
The most anticipated summer movies of 2023 have everything we could dream of: bright colors, beautiful landscapes, and your pick between serious drama and heartwarming nostalgia. These new movies feature some of our favorite aesthetics (hello Barbiecore) and plenty of fashion inspiration for all of our vacation plans. Whether you're looking to cozy up on your couch or spend a day at the theater, look no further than these titles for a trip around the globe (and the galaxy).
"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" — In Theaters May 5
After losing Gamora in Avengers: Endgame, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is struggling to move forward. When Rocket's past comes back to haunt them, threatening both his life and the fate of the Guardians, Peter has to bring them together to save Rocket — and each other.
"What's Love Got To Do With It?" — In Theaters May 5
Documentary filmmaker Zoe (Lily James) has consistently bad experiences with her dating apps, while her childhood friend Kaz's (Shazad Latif) parents are arranging his marriage to a woman from Pakistan. Zoe films his experience, and begins to question if she's been looking at relationships the wrong way.
"The Mother" — On Netflix May 12
In this thriller, Jennifer Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding in order to protect the daughter she left years ago. Lopez is a powerhouse in whatever role she takes on, and we can't wait to see her knock this out of the park.
"Love Again" — In Theaters May 12
After the death of her fiancé, Mira (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) finds comfort by texting his old cellphone. She doesn't realize, however, that the texts are being delivered to the phone's new owner, journalist Rob. Taken with her words, Rob sets out to meet Mira in person...with the help of Celine Dion.
"Book Club: The Next Chapter" — In Theaters May 12
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen play four best friends who decide to take their book club to Italy. After all, what other location could make the perfect girls' trip? What starts off as a dreamy vacation quickly turns on its head as secrets are revealed.
"The Little Mermaid" — In Theaters May 26
Ariel (Halle Bailey) is a mermaid who dreams of walking on land. When she makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to gain human legs, she can finally join the human world, and the handsome prince she rescued from a shipwreck. The prince is equally as enthralled with Ariel, but they won't get their happily ever after if Ursula has anything to say about it.
"Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse" — In Theaters June 2
Miles (Shameik Moore) joins Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) on a multi-dimensional adventure, where they meet a variety of characters with one common goal: protect the Multiverse. But when all of the heroes begin turning on each other in light of a new threat, it's up to Miles to figure out what it means to be a hero. We can already tell this film is going to deliver some amazing animation and we cannot wait to see it on the big screen.
"Elemental" — In Theaters June 16
The latest Pixar flick takes place in a city full of fire-, water-, land- and air-residents. Ember and Wade are two elements who couldn't appear more different, but as they get to know each other, they discover just how much they have in common.
"No Hard Feelings" — In Theaters June 23
Jennifer Lawrence stars in this comedy as a delivery driver who is in a pinch when her car is repossessed. The solution? She accepts a Craigslist ad to date a couple's awkward young adult son. If there's one thing we can count on, it's that Lawrence will bring her hilarious and heartfelt chaos to every inch of this film.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — In Theaters June 30
We don't have many official plot details for the final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, but we do know that Harrison Ford is returning as Indy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge is starring as his god-daughter. What else could we possibly need?
"Joy Ride" — In Theaters July 7
Joy Ride follows four Asian-American friends (played by Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu) as they travel across Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. The film explores identity, relationships, and self-love — themes we will never get enough of.
"Barbie" — In Theaters July 21
Barbie (Margot Robbie) has been kicked out of Barbieland. With her boyfriend Ken (and their reliable roller blades), Barbie sets out to find out what true happiness looks like in the human world.
"Oppenheimer" — In Theaters July 21
J. Robert Oppenheimer is working with a team of scientists during the World War II-era Manhattan Project. Relationships are tested, and the balance between creation and destruction is under pressure as they develop the atomic bomb.
"They Cloned Tyrone" — On Netflix July 21
In this mystery, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx make up an unsuspecting trio pushed onto the trail of an eerie and dangerous government conspiracy.
"Haunted Mansion" — In Theaters July 28
Gabbie and her son's New Orleans mansion is old, beautiful, and haunted. Now it's up to a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to get the ghosts out.
"Lift" — On Netflix August 25
Image via Christopher Barr/Netflix
A heist crew made up of members from around the world has been hired to prevent a terrorist attack. The only catch? They have to pull off the job on a plane — mid-flight.
