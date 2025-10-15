Now this is our kind of international diplomacy. 👏
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Fans — We're Officially Getting A Sequel!
Amazon's adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s famed Red, White & Royal Blue blew our minds with its perfectly extravagant and messy royal romance. Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz stole our hearts with their antics, proving that love isn't always as cookie cutter as we think it should be. Not only that, but it was the LGBT film we never knew we needed until it hit the big screen last year.
If you've been missing Prince Henry and Alex, you're in luck because a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue is officially coming!
Here's everything we know about the latest news on Red, White & Royal Wedding!
Is there a part 2 to Red White and Royal Blue?
Yes, we're getting a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue and it's going to be titled Red, White & Royal Wedding. We don't know much about the film yet, aside from Jamie Babbit stepping in as director, but we do know the team is excited to bring the story to life.
“After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for Red, White & Royal Blue from fans around the world, it’s clear Alex and Henry’s story truly resonated with audiences," Julie Rapaport, Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Film, Production and Development told Deadline. "We couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm—her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, in which Matthew López beautifully brought to life from Casey McQuiston’s beloved book. Together with Jamie, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Matthew, Casey, Jennifer Salke, Gemma Burgess, and of course Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, we can’t wait to bring fans an unforgettable new chapter in their love story.”
Has RWRb 2 started filming?
No, it appears the second movie hasn't started filming yet, but we'll let you know when it does!
How many books do Red White and Royal Blue have?
Red, White, & Royal Blue is a standalone book, but you can buy the novel in a 3-pack along with One Last Stop and I Kissed Shara Wheeler.
Who's in the Red, White, & Royal Wedding cast?
I'm happy to share that Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are returning for the sequel! I honestly don't think the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel would be the same if they weren't. So far the cast includes:
- Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry
- Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz
What is Red, White & Royal Blue about?
The story centers around the character of Alex Claremont-Diaz, a first son of the United States, and his romantic relationship with Prince Henry, British royalty.
Take a walk down memory lane with these behind-the-scenes pictures 👀
We cannot wait to see what new adventures are two lovebirds will cook up in Red, White & Royal Blue, but for now we’ll be rereading (and rereading) RWRB. Stay updated on all the latest entertainment new with Brit + Co.
