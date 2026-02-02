Here's the latest update on Idiotka, a brand new fashion movie you won't want to miss.

Move over, there's a new fashionista in town thanks to the new movie Idiotka. After 20 years, we're finally seeing a sequel to, but before Meryl Streep andare onscreen together again, Idiotka is a new "high fashion comedy" that will totally hold you over until we step back into the world of Runway magazine. Let's just jump right in because this movie looks too good to waste any time diving into the details.

What is Idiotka about? The new movie follows a fashion designer named Margarita who's down on her luck (and in need of some cash). In a last ditch attempt to save her career, she enters a reality show with enough of a cash prize to save her apartment — and suddenly her family and her life become the perfect story for an addictive reality show. Now Margarita has to decide how far she's willing to go.

Where can I watch Idiotka? Utopia Distribution Idiotka is coming to select theaters on February 27, 2026.

Who's starring in the new fashion movie? Utopia Distribution Idiotka has a truly remarkable cast that includes some of your favorite TV stars: Anna Baryshnikov

Camila Mendes

Owen Thiele

Benito Skinner

Saweetie

Julia Fox

Who is the director of Idiotka? Utopia Distribution Idiotka was written and directed by Nastasya Popov. It's her directorial debut!

What does the word idiotka mean? Utopia Distribution Idiotka is pretty self-explanatory. It's a Russian word that means a female idiot or a fool.

