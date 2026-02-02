Move over Miranda Priestly! 👠
Love ‘The Devil Wears Prada’? Camila Mendes’ New Fashion Satire ‘Idiotka’ Is Your New Obsession
Here's the latest update on Idiotka, a brand new fashion movie you won't want to miss.
What is Idiotka about?
The new movie follows a fashion designer named Margarita who's down on her luck (and in need of some cash). In a last ditch attempt to save her career, she enters a reality show with enough of a cash prize to save her apartment — and suddenly her family and her life become the perfect story for an addictive reality show. Now Margarita has to decide how far she's willing to go.
Where can I watch Idiotka?
Utopia Distribution
Idiotka is coming to select theaters on February 27, 2026.
Who's starring in the new fashion movie?
Utopia Distribution
Idiotka has a truly remarkable cast that includes some of your favorite TV stars:
- Anna Baryshnikov
- Camila Mendes
- Owen Thiele
- Benito Skinner
- Saweetie
- Julia Fox
Who is the director of Idiotka?
Utopia Distribution
Idiotka was written and directed by Nastasya Popov. It's her directorial debut!
What does the word idiotka mean?
Utopia Distribution
Idiotka is pretty self-explanatory. It's a Russian word that means a female idiot or a fool.
