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Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Mendes Are Unrecognizable in First 'Masters of the Universe' Trailer
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CinemaCon unveiled a new look at Amazon MGM Studios' new movie Masters of the Universe. And let me tell you, the leading stars Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White, & Royal Blue) and Camila Mendes (Riverdale) are totally unrecognizable in their new roles. Whether you're unfamiliar with Masters of the Universe, or you've been a super fan your whole life, we have everything you need to know about the new movie.
Here's the latest update on Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe movie.
What is Masters of the Universe about?
Adam Glenn (Nicholas Galitzine) is the prince of Eternia, but he spent his entire adolescence on earth after a civil war that threatened his safety. 20 years after the war, Adam returns to Eternia to find the Power Sword, and step into his true identity as He-Man. Oh, he also has to team up with some other powerful beings to defeat the evil Skeletor.
Is Masters of the Universe 2026 going to be in theaters?
Amazon MGM Studios
Yes, the movie is coming to theaters on June 5, 2026. This is the perfect summer blockbuster!
Who will play He-Man in 2026?
Amazon MGM Studios
He-Man is played by Nicholas Galitzine, and the rest of the Masters of the Universe cast is just as incredible. We'll see:
- Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn/He-Man
- Camila Mendes as Teela
- Jared Leto as Skeletor
- Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms
- Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn
- Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress
- Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto
- James Purefoy as King Randor
- Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn
- Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto
- Sasheer Zamata as Suzie
- James Wilkinson as Mekaneck
- Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man
- Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops
- Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man
- Sam C. Wilson as Kronis/Trap Jaw
- Christian Vunipola as Hussein
Are you excited for the Masters of the Universe movie? Let us know which summer movies you're looking forward to on Brit + Co's Facebook!