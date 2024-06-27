7 Cheap Vacations That Bring On The Fun Without Breaking The Bank
Summer is here and you know what that means — vacation time! That said, going on vacation can be expensive between booking a hotel, going out to eat, planning activities, and navigating transportation. On the flipside, there are also ways to have a cheap vacation that can be just as fun and relaxing while still keeping a budget at the top of mind. Whether you're looking to unplug and immerse yourself in nature, visit a bustling city, or travel abroad, I've garnered a list of some of the best cheap vacations you can take this summer and beyond for all your solo travels or big families.
Lake Geneva, WI
Venture to the midwest this summer to enjoy the breathtaking greenery and views Lake Geneva has to offer. For starters, book a room at The Abbey Resort which is home to swimming pools, marinas, and live music shows. Want to leave the hotel? Drive on over to Williams Bay Beach or Fontana Beach to relax by the ocean or book a zipline tour at Lake Geneva Ziplines and Adventures to get immersed in nature while spending some quality time together. Plus, we can’t forget to mention that Wisconsin is the dairy capital of the U.S., so make sure to get your hands on a block of cheese too.
Corpus Christi, TX
Add Corpus Christi to your vacation plans if you’re looking for a peaceful place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life for a small weekend getaway. Book a hotel room for less than $150 per night at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Corpus Christi Southeast and then head to Whitecap or McGee beach to relax under the sun with a book in hand. For the more adventurous folks, go birding in ‘America’s Birdiest City’ at the Coastal Bend Audubon Society or Blucher Park to see vibrant, exotic birds you won’t see anywhere else. Oh, and Texas has a great food scene so don’t miss out on high quality Tex-Mex cuisine while you’re in town.
Catskills, NY
Head out of New York City to the Catskills to beat the crowds and high prices. In the great outdoors, you can take a ride on the Catskill Mountain Railroad or go fishing at the Catskill Fly Fishing Center — whatever your heart desires you can find it upstate. When it’s time to head back to the hotel, book a room at Wylder Windham and partake in a pickleball match, unwind in a wood-fired sauna, or explore with on property mountain bikes. Hungry for more? Head on over to La Perche or Baba Louie’s for a slice of pizza and a can of soda.
Omaha, NE
Engage in family fun this summer with a trip to Omaha that’ll keep everyone entertained without spending a fortune. Kick off your visit with a stop to Omaha's Henry Dooly Zoo & Aquarium where you can see giraffes, stingrays, monkeys, and more. For more educational activities, head on over to the Durham Museum or the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to learn about historical events and participate in interactive exhibits. When the hunger kicks in, devour some delicious bites at popular restaurants like Spaghetti Works and Boxer BBQ with options for the whole family.
Marceline, MO
Instead of an expensive trip to Disney World, take a visit to Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri. Immerse yourself in the magic by staying at Hotel Marceline which has Disney-themed rooms with decor straight from Orlando. To pass the time, stroll along Main Street which inspired Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom, and then make a pit stop at the Walt Disney Hometown Museum to learn about the history of Walt Disney and his upbringing. Plus, grab a bite to eat at Ma Vic’s Corner Cafe that has your classic burgers, fries, and sandwiches.
Belfast, Ireland
Ditch the crowds in Dublin and head on over to Belfast where you can enjoy eye-catching greenery and rich history all in one place. Snag a room at Crowne Plaza to relax and unwind after a day of travel, and then head on over to the Titanic Belfast which is filled with galleries and interactive exhibits for those young and old. And when the hunger kicks in, head on over to St George’s Market where you’ll find live music and delicious seafood during its bustling weekend hours.
Aruba
Take a trip to the ‘One Happy Island’ of Aruba to immerse yourself in crystal clear beaches and top-tier hospitality. Hop off the plane and head on over to The West Deck for traditional Aruban cuisine right along the water then check in to The Mill Resort & Suites that’s only six minutes away from Palm Beach. When night time rolls around, hail a taxi and take a visit to Gusto Night Club to dance the night away alongside locals and tourists and enjoy delicious drinks and three-dollar beers.
