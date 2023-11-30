Here's Your Holiday Vacation Style According To Your MBTI
John Hackston is a chartered psychologist and Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company where he leads the company’s Oxford-based research team. He is a frequent commentator on the effects of personality type on work and life, and has authored numerous studies, published papers in peer-reviewed journals, presented at conferences for organizations such as The British Association for Psychological Type, and has written on various type-related subjects in top outlets such as Harvard Business Review.
Many of us go on vacation with family or friends, and when we do it can be a bit of a shock to discover that our ideal vacation is something that other people seem to think is...uh, well...the definition of hell on Earth. Of course, there are many things that influence how we choose and plan a vacation (our past experiences, our budget, and so on), but our personality type is an important factor.
As measured by the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) assessment, there are four important aspects to our personality:
- Whether we prefer to focus our attention on the external world (Extraversion, E), or on our inner world of thoughts and feelings (Introversion, I)
- Whether we rely on information that is solid, practical and based on the evidence of our senses (Sensing, S) or prefer to look at possibilities and the big picture (Intuition, N)
- Whether we prefer to make decisions on the basis of objective logic (Thinking, T) or on the basis of our values and how people will be affected (Feeling, F)
- Whether we prefer to live in an organized, planned way (Judging, J) or in a more spontaneous, emergent way (Perceiving, P)
Each of us has a preference for either E or I, for either S or N, for either T or F, and for either J or P. The combination of these, your whole type, describes your personality. For example, if someone had preferences for Introversion, Sensing, Thinking and Judging then their overall type would be ISTJ.
Knowing your own type may help you to choose your ideal vacation. Do you wanna have every element planned out? Are you heading somewhere just for the fabulous food? Is picking up memorabilia important to you? All this plays into your personality type, AND knowing the type of your fellow travelers as well means that you can craft a vacation that suits all of you. Here’s the typical vacation style for each MBTI type.
ISTJ
You are likely to be organized, with an eye for detail, planning every aspect of your vacation carefully. This may include a detailed itinerary of what to do and where to go when you arrive. Returning to a favorite destination that’s worked for you in the past will appeal to you.
🔥Tip: If someone suggests going somewhere new, don’t dismiss this. Do a little research and then go along unless there is a good reason not to.
ISFJ
Your natural tendency will be to plan things carefully, to ensure that everyone enjoys their vacation. This might include choosing a destination that’s worked well for everyone before, and activities that allow you to spend quality time with others.
🔥Tip: Try not to organize activities for others all the time. Many people will enjoy the vacation more if there is an element of spontaneity.
INTJ
You’ll enjoy planning your vacation; the difficult part may be deciding which of the many options you’ve considered you should go with. Once you’re there, you’ll enjoy having some new experiences that give you some intellectual stimulation; just doing the same thing every year probably won’t appeal to you.
🔥Tip: You may have some great vacation ideas, but if you want to sell them to friends and family, think through how you’re going to tell them how great your ideas are – with some evidence.
INFJ
Your ideal vacation will have a meaning and a purpose that aligns with your values; a thrill-seeking, hedonistic holiday is probably not what you are looking for.
🔥Tip: Not everyone will share your values or be looking for a vacation with some cultural or spiritual significance. Many people may just be looking for a fun time.
ISTP
An active, outdoor vacation will likely appeal to you. Some planning and organization might be needed here, but not too much; you’ll want a degree of flexibility and spontaneity.
🔥Tip: Remember to consult others when planning and choosing your vacation; don’t just decide what you are doing and expect everyone to agree!
ISFP
It’s important that a vacation taps into your values, the things that are special to you. Think back to vacations that you have enjoyed in the past. What has made them special? How could your next vacation incorporate some of these features?
🔥Tip: Planning may not be your favorite activity, but to have your close friends or family enjoy the vacation too, involve them from an early stage.
INFP
Busy, crowded vacations with lots of people and a packed itinerary probably aren’t for you. Instead, look to spend time somewhere new and different with one or two close friends who share your ideals and your outlook on life.
🔥Tip: Choose the people you vacation with carefully. Sometimes, after a big family holiday, you may need another vacation!
INTP
You’ll enjoy thinking about all the things that you could do on your vacation, but not planning them in detail. New experiences and doing something different and unusual will appeal to INTPs — vacations are for intellectual stimulation, not just about relaxing!
🔥Tip: You might not enjoy planning, but this may be needed if you are to get to experience those unique and unusual places.
ESTP
You will enjoy exciting, action-packed vacations in dynamic, busy, buzzy destinations. Adventurous, thrilling, even risky activities might appeal, coupled with vibrant nightlife. Though you don’t want to plan too much – spontaneity is important – remember that some of the most exciting experiences may have to be booked in advance.
🔥Tip: Not everyone enjoys excitement as much as you. Go on vacation with like-minded people, or with a crowd so that others aren’t left alone if you go off and do your own thing.
ESFP
You’ll enjoy vacations where you can have fun and excitement with like-minded people. Places with a lively atmosphere where you can socialize, attend festivals, and party hard are going to appeal.
🔥Tip: Some of the most exciting events get filled up early, so, even though you probably don’t enjoy planning, book in plenty of time. You can then leave (almost) everything else till the last minute! Before you book, though, try to do a little research. An event that attracts people with very different values to yours may end up leaving you cold.
ENFP
You’ll enjoy thinking about all the things that you could do on holiday – without necessarily making any detailed plans. New and different places will appeal, and you may want to ensure that, as far as possible, your vacation is environmentally friendly.
🔥Tip: Your idea of ‘planning’ may be quite different, and nowhere near as detailed, as other people’s. Check out your plans with the other people you are vacationing with, and make sure that nothing essential gets left for no-one to do – like booking flights.
ENTP
A vacation that involves new ideas and experiences will appeal to you, with nothing too fixed or tied down; a flexible itinerary, or no itinerary at all, will allow you to relax and enjoy your vacation. And do try and relax; you don’t need to beat the record for the most sights visited in one day.
🔥Tip: For you, it’s fun being flexible, but not everyone feels the same. When travelling with friends or family, compromise on an itinerary that gives you some freedom, and them some fixed points of reference.
ESTJ
You’re a planner. You like to plan your vacations so that everything runs smoothly, and you likely prefer destinations that you know are organized and efficient, perhaps because you have visited them before.
🔥Tip: Not everyone wants to be organized! Give others space to do their own thing. And if someone suggests a new place to go, or a new activity, why not try it?
ESFJ
You want everyone to enjoy their vacation and have a wonderful time, and it’s likely that you plan the holiday with this in mind. You’ll look to choose a location that you know makes everyone feel welcome, perhaps because you’ve been there before. Don’t be afraid to try a new destination however (perhaps after a little research) — some of your friends and family may enjoy change and variety.
🔥Tip: Don’t forget to look after yourself as well as everyone else.
ENFJ
A vacation can be more than just a break — it can be an opportunity for people to have meaningful, enriching experiences. You may be drawn to retreats or sanctuaries that offer you and others these moments, or vacations that allow you to immerse yourself in local communities or cultures. And it will be important that those who come with you enjoy these, too.
🔥Tip: Not everyone will appreciate this style of vacation; some people do just want to chill, or to see the sights. Be careful not to organize other people too much, even if you feel they would benefit from this.
ENTJ
Not everyone will ask themselves what their goals are for a vacation...but you might! It’s likely that you plan your vacation with the bigger picture in mind. You may even look to combine your time away with networking opportunities or other activities that might help with your career or other long-term goals.
🔥Tip: Make time for other people on vacation and try not to organize them too much. Although they may not have explicit goals, they may not be keen on your suggestions and may just want to chill out now and then.
