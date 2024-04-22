Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

emily in paris season 4 paris
TV

"Emily In Paris" Season 4 Is Coming Sooner Than Expected!

Mother's Day Gifts
Fashion

22 Mother's Day Gifts Every Kind Of Mom Is Bound To Love

the Tortured Poets Department cardigan
Music

Taylor Swift Just Released A "Tortured Poets Department" Cardigan

Taylor Swift & Matty Healy
Music

Taylor Swift's "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" Just Spilled So Much Matty Healy Tea

taylor swift songs about travis kelce
Homepage featured

We Finally Have Taylor Swift Songs About Travis Kelce

a simple favor 2 anna kendrick blake lively
Movies

Blake Lively Just Did A Simple Favor For Gleeks Everywhere

deadpool 3 emma corrin
Movies

See "The Crown" Star Emma Corrin In The "Deadpool 3" Trailer

David And Victoria Beckham Make Love Look Good AND Last A Lifetime
Celebrity News

The Spice Girls Reunited At Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Party, And David Beckham Just Gave Us A BTS Clip

Trending Stories

tv
TV

"Emily In Paris" Season 4 Is Coming Sooner Than Expected!

Gifts
Fashion

22 Mother's Day Gifts Every Kind Of Mom Is Bound To Love

taylor swift
Music

Taylor Swift Just Released A "Tortured Poets Department" Cardigan

pop culture
Music

Taylor Swift's "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" Just Spilled So Much Matty Healy Tea