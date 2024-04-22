11 Unique Summer Vacation Ideas To Start Planning For 2024
Mallory is B+C's Social Media Lead, heading up social content strategy and writing about style, travel, and pop culture. In a past life, she led all things digital at L’Oréal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. Outside of work, she can be found sipping an iced coffee in Central Park, deep in thought about a 90s teen drama (currently Beverly Hills, 90210). You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).
Spring is finally in full swing, which means that summer is just around the corner! Whether you just got back from spring break or are planning your first getaway of the year, one truth remains the same: you deserve a vacation. Head to a local beach town to relax and unwind in style, or grab your passport for the culture dive of a lifetime. As a writer and frequent flyer who maps out travel plans three years in advance, I've rounded up the coolest summer vacation ideas for 2024. Keep reading for tips on how to plan your perfect getaway to one of these trending cities!
Summer Vacation Ideas That Don't Require A Passport
Photo by Ken Cooper/PEXELS
New Orleans, Louisiana
It's an understatement to say that New Orleans is festive. While we all know about Mardi Gras, it's safe to say there's something fun going on all year round. Our favorite area to explore is the famed French Quarter, but we recommend booking a hotel in the slightly tamer Garden District or a haunted property elsewhere in town. Luckily, NOLA is highly walkable and Ubers are readily available, which makes it so much easier to see it all. Get spooked on a ghost tour with Free Tours by Foot (they offer a variety of other, non-occult tours too!). Dance the night away on Frenchman Street, where the best jazz musicians in the city play.
Photo by Pixabay/PEXELS
Napa Valley, California
It's hard to believe that Napa Valley is only 50 miles from San Francisco and the bay area. The region, which is made up of five towns (Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, American Canyon, and the city of Napa), is tucked between two mountain ranges. This means that the scenic views are endless, whether you're having a vineyard day or strolling through town. For a first visit, we recommend staying in Napa (colloquially known as Downtown Napa). Visitors will love the riverfront promenade and Napa Valley Wine Train. Yountville, the charming home to multiple Michelin Star restaurants, and Calistoga, which is a mix of Napa and Sonoma, are both absolutely worth a day trip while you're there, too.
Photo by Allie Feeley/PEXELS
Joshua Tree, California
Joshua Tree was designed with nature girlies in mind! It's made up of two different deserts, both with their own unique landscape, and dozens of picturesque hiking trails. The national park is just a two hour drive from Los Angeles, so flying into LAX is best if you're not a SoCal local. Make a list of your can't miss hikes (we recommend Hidden Valley) and get an early start. After a morning of hiking, cool off at a hot springs hotel (day passes are available for $8-$45, depending on the location).
Summer Vacation Ideas That Are A Short Flight Away
Photo by Ennvisionn/PEXELS
Toronto, Canada
Toronto is one of Canada's biggest (and most famous) cities. Fun fact: most NYC scenes in movies and TV shows are often shot in Toronto, thanks to the city's expansive skyline. Air Canada allows passengers to schedule a layover of up to 7 days in Toronto for free, but we think there's enough here to warrant a trip of it's own. One of the most iconic spots to visit is Casa Loma, a 98-room castle that's one of Toronto's most famous landmarks. Venture down Philosophers Walk, a scenic footpath, and spend the afternoon in Baldwin Village, famous for it's small shops and foodie-approved eateries.
Photo by Jose Espinal/PEXELS
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Montego Bay is a lazy girl's best friend. While it's a tropical paradise that any traveler would adore, the hotels go above and beyond to ensure you never have to (nor want to) leave. Check into the S Hotel and spend your days enjoying the crystal clear beaches, dreamy pools, and delicious restaurants located right on site (there are four of them!). If you're feeling adventurous, book a catamaran tour or go rafting down the Marta Brae River.
International Summer Vacation Ideas Totally Worth The Trip
Photo by Sparks Darby/PEXELS
Machu Picchu, Peru
Machu Picchu is one of the seven modern wonders of the world, and something you have to see to truly believe. To get there, fly into Lima and spend a few days in the coastal city. From there, take a domestic flight (1-2 hours) to Cuzco and begin making your way to the mountains. Getting around the small mountain towns of Peru is no joke, so I recommend joining a guided tour for ease. Stay overnight in a traditional hacienda to continue taking in the beauty of your surroundings, and consider extending your trip to visit the Rainbow Mountains.
Photo by Niklas Eichler/PEXELS
Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town has a little bit of everything: pristine beaches, vibrant city life, and untouched natural wonders. An extremely walkable port city, every neighborhood has its own personality. Check out the street art in the Woodstock neighborhood and then enjoy a fresh seafood lunch near the V&A Waterfront. Visit Boulders Beach, where several species of penguins live in harmony right on the beach. Take a day trip to the regions famous wineries, like Stellenbosch or Franschhoek, both of which are just two hours out from Cape Town proper. Spend two days on the Western Cape, where you can go on an African Safari and get up close and personal with the best of South Africa's wildlife.
Photo by Nhi Uyen/PEXELS
Copenhagen, Denmark
Within the past few years, Denmark's capital has emerged from under-the-radar locale to a must-see destination for in-the-know travelers. Copenhagen was named one of the happiest cities in the world and in our expert opinion, it's also one of the most beautiful, thanks to Nyhavn, the famous 17th century harbor. First time visitors should stay downtown in Indre By, which is centrally located to fun activities and some of the most picturesque parts of the city. We recommend Hotel Bethel or The Socialist, for a more luxe hotel option. Stroll down the waterway and explore the medieval architecture, like Rosenborg Castle. Wander into Tivoli Gardens, a small amusement park with aesthetic gardens. Embrace the playfulness of Scandi Girl style, by supporting CPH-based designers like Saks Potts and Ganni.
Photo by Haley Sprankle
Santorini, Greece
When thinking about Greece, Santorini is the first thing to come to mind. And for good reason! The infamous white-and-blue buildings have made their way into (almost) every piece of media surrounding Greece, and for all the girlies who grew up on a diet of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants rewatches, it makes our Y2K hearts happy knowing that the idyllic island exceeds expectations IRL. Since others have heard about the magic of Santorini as well, we recommend visiting at the beginning or end of the season to avoid the crowds and high prices. Oia and Thera are the most popular towns, but staying on the eastern side of the island will offer a more low-key and secluded getaway. We love Imerovigli, which offers an unobstructed view of the volcanic crater. To get the full experience, stay in a cave hotel. We love Perivolas Hotel for a luxe option, or The Architects Cave for a midrange hotel.
Photo by Pixabay/PEXELS
Seoul, South Korea
South Korea is a small country with so much to see and do. Make Seoul as your home base, and plan day trips to other areas of interest. Start in Hongdae, Seoul's most vibrant neighborhood, where you can try the newest street food and see edgy fashion trends up close. From there, make your way to Gyeongui Line Forest Park, a disused railway line turned lush, 3.7 mile walking trail. Venture into historic Seoul with a trip to Gyeongbokgung Palace, which was first built in 1395.
Photo by Taryn Elliott/PEXELS
Marrakesh, Morocco
Morocco may seem like a world away, but with a 7 hour flight from NYC, it's actually closer than most of Western Europe. Fly direct into Casablanca, where you should stay for 1-2 days until you get sick of quoting the famous film. From there, catch the high speed train to Marrakesh, which is even more aesthetic than Instagram would have you believe. Check into La Mamounia (Anna Delvey's hotel of choice) and take your time exploring the local markets. Plan a morning at the Jardin Majorelle, Yves Saint Laurent's picturesque garden, and take pictures at the famed Ben Youssef Madrasa.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image by Taryn Elliott/PEXELS
