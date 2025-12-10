“Microshifting” Is Changing the Workforce Forever — Here’s What That Means For You

Let’s talk for a second about microshifting. What exactly does it mean, and how can you decipher if this newfound career approach is right for you? Let’s unpack the meaning behind the term, why more and more employees are using this method, and whether or not it’s the right fit for your long-term goals.

What is microshifting? Amar Preciado Microshifting is a new term that basically means working in shorter, more frequent increments throughout your day, rather than hunkering down in a small cubicle from 9-5 with little downtime. This has become essential for many employees who feel as though their work/life balance is completely out of sync.

Is work taking over your life? Photo by Yan Krukau When it feels like you live to work rather than work to live, you know something’s wrong. Believe me, if anyone understands this phenomenon, it’s me. I used to work a standard 9-5 job, and a year in, I was burnt out like never before. I found that getting up at 6 am only to arrive home from work at 7 pm left me no time to indulge in all the things that bring me joy and make life worth living. Maybe I had a good hour or two to kill before sinking into my bed and dozing off, exhausted to the bone due to my never-ending day at work. Can you relate? If so, there’s a good chance your career is swallowing your life whole, to the point where you don’t even know what to do with yourself on the weekends, since you’re so very burnt out from slaving away at the office. Fortunately, microshifting is taking this 9-5 structure and throwing it in the trash. It helps employees work smarter, not harder, without the risk of crashing out. But despite my love for this major shift in the workforce, it’s definitely not for everyone. Here’s what you should know before pursuing this trend.

How do I know if this new work trend is right for me? Photo by Andrew Neel It’s important to ask yourself which method works best for you. Some people are so much more productive when they plop down at their desk and get everything done in one sitting. Many people consider this classic structure to be the most organized work method, since it keeps things organized and rigid, without dilly-dallying in the middle. Plus, some employees might lose their willpower to continue working during their break periods, since they are no longer in work mode, which can cause a major decline in overall performance. With that being said, other folks feel much more determined to give their all in shorter intervals, since it’s much less likely to lead to burnout and fatigue. Which method do you think is best for you? Could you see yourself trying out this new trend?

