My dilemma with work bags has always been simple: I need it to fit a million things like my laptop, notebooks, makeup, pens, and whatever else I have, BUT I also want it to look cute and go with my everyday style. So I came up with a list of criteria for every bag that I get for work. My work bag musts:
- Be large enough to carry a laptop and plenty of other items
- Be able to go with my everyday style and not clash with my outfits
- Be comfortable enough to carry for long periods of time
- Be good quality, durable, and able to last me a long time
Knowing all this, I look for bags that match all of those necessities while still — and this is important — being cute enough that I would carry it after work hours, too. Lucky for you, I did all the work to find these mythical, multipurpose work bags, so you don't have to! Keep reading to see all of my practical, but still super cute work bags
Madewell Handwoven Leather Tote
This happens to be one of my favorite bags on this list because it genuinely looks like such an adorable bag that you would want to carry all the time. It just so happens to be large enough to fit anything you would need to-and-from work! Plus it's a great price for being a leather, woven bag and Madewell's leather items can do no wrong in my eyes because they age like fine wine. Such a good option!
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Leather
Longchamp is always a classic work bag option, with their Le Pliage being worn by so many people over the years. But this style of bag I have not seen before in the leather! I have to say that it might be the perfect work bag! It fits everything, is comfortable to carry, and looks adorable! It hits all the points for us!
Beis The Backpack
This bag is probably the most talked about bag on this list and for good reason! It's super affordable, extremely comfortable, and has a great look to it that will make you want to carry it everyday! It's the perfect match of all of our criteria!
Beis The Work Tote
Had to add another Beis option because they are so good at meshing style with practicality and wearability. This bag is another perfect example of that. The suede is so chic but the real kicker is the attached longer strap to make it even more comfortable to carry. A 10/10 for us!
Anthropologie Love Knot
Anthropologie is the perfect place to look for stylish and affordable work bags like this one here. It's super on trend with the woven white leather and is the perfect price at only $108! For when you want to go from work to dinner, you can take this bag anywhere!
Longchamp Compact Le Foulon Backpack
Here's another amazing leather option from Longchamp! They are such a great option because their leather really is such high quality and super durable. I love that this one isn't too large and bulky as well, so it will be easy to carry. This one will surely last the test of time and be worn for years and years to come!
Reformation Vittoria Tote
I absolutely love Reformation, especially for their accessories! This tie knot bag is super on trend at the moment so you'll be stylish while on the go. I love that it has a thicker shoulder strap as well so it's sure to be comfortable to carry to and from the office!
All Saints Allington Straw Tote
Who says you can't have the beach on your mind at work? This straw bag is perfect for the summer and I think it would make for such a stylish, cute work bag. It can still fit everything but also take you straight from work to the beach. It's the perfect, universal bag for summer work days!
Maeve Knotted Bow Bag
Anthropologie does it again! This hobo knot bag in white is another great example of not sacrificing cute and comfort for practicality. This one perfectly meshes all those things together while being extremely affordable as well! Sign us up!
MZ Wallace City Bag
I love this quilted pink city bag from MZ Wallace. It's great because this material allows it to not get dirty easily and stains will easily wash out! That's a necessity from a bag that you'll use daily and often! It's a great option for a more practical work bag while still looking adorable in pink!
Troubadour Featherweight Canvas Bag
I've been obsessing over The Row Idaho bag recently, and this bag is super reminiscent of it! It's the perfect wide, canvas bag with leather detailing that is so chic! This will surely make you the resident fashion girly at your job!
Free People Oxford Slingback
This is a more quirky option for a work bag if that's what you're looking for! Free People always has the most unique and fun options for accessories so we had to throw this one in the list! I love the zipper and suede detailing on this bag to make it a little more fun than your typical work bag!
