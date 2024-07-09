6 Incredible Pieces Of Career Advice From Carrie Bradshaw That Every Recent Grad Should Read
Over the past few decades, Carrie Bradshaw became famous for her sense of style and her illustrious dating life, but her career? Not so much. Carrie's career never got the love and recognition it deserved, despite the fact that when most Gen X and millennial women think of New York writers, an image of Carrie at her laptop comes to mind.
Gone are the days where college grads would get their first job, rise the corporate ranks, and stay for half a decade (or more) — only to pivot to an adjacent company and continue their safe, yet predictable career paths. For better or worse, the job market has changed, and the trajectory of our collective careers have changed along with it.
As a fellow blonde New Yorker with an unconventional career path, I've always admired Carrie's professional pursuits. Watching (and rewatching) Sex and the City gives me so many sage pieces of advice that remain invaluable as I pave my own way, whether that was the writers' intention or not. Keep reading for the job and career advice from Carrie Bradshaw that every recent grad and corporate girly should read.
Careers are not linear, and that's OK!
Rather than feeling like a failure for not living up to our parents’ outdated idea of success, I’ve taken some wisdom from Carrie, who had this all figured out back in the '90s. She started as a columnist for a newspaper, then authored several successful books, before becoming a podcast host. In between, she also wrote for Vogue and headlined a speaker series on dating in New York City.
The moral of the story? It’s OK to change directions and to switch up your path if what you’ve been doing no longer brings you joy (or, if the industry shifts and you need to pay rent). You don’t need to cling to a decision just because you spent a long time making it.
You can make the freelance & gig economy work for you.
Carrie was a freelance writer before it was cool, but she was also an early adapter to the gig economy (see: all those Learning Annex lessons). Manhattan is expensive, and when I was laid off at the start of the pandemic, I turned to freelance work to make ends meet. I had to get really scrappy and learn some new skills on the fly, but like Carrie, it all worked out in the end (and I had some cash left over for shoes, too!)
Fake it 'til you make it!
Sure, Carrie is a member of the press, but she’s a sex columnist at a D-list publication. No shade to a fellow writer, but I love how Carrie didn’t let this stand in her way. She attended fashion week and befriended Vogue editors and talked up her accomplishments enough to get into any door she wanted (except for that LA premiere, but we'll forgive it). One thing I’ve learned is that you’re your own best advocate, and no one else is going to do the work for you — it’s up to you to make things happen for yourself.
Know your worth, and don't settle for less.
When Carrie decided to buy her condo, but she didn't have enough cash saved (a different story for a different day), she proclaimed that she was offered "$4 a word at Vogue — most people get $2." Now, even in the '90s/early millennium this was seriously delulu, but Carrie believed in herself, went after what she wanted, and earned what she was worth. In-universe, this is double what the average Vogue writer was earning, which is a major win.
Don't let the fear of making a mistake stop you from thinking big and taking calculated risks!
When Carrie is approached to write a book based on her column, she's in shock and even considers turning down the opportunity. She decides to take a meeting, but it doesn't go well and she questions whether she should be writing a book at all. Luckily, Carrie pushes through these moments of self-doubt and completes her book, which becomes a huge success and the first of many. The lesson here is that self-doubt is normal, but letting those thoughts take over will hold you back from your full potential.
Remember to trust the process, because good things won't happen overnight!
One of my favorite things about Carrie is that she's a flawed character and forever a work-in-progress, from her love life to her career path. When we first meet Carrie, she's writing a weekly column for a local newspaper. We see her writing the column every day (for six seasons!), which may seem insignificant, but she's laying the groundwork and putting in the hours for her next career move, whatever that may be. Little by little, we see Carrie start to take on bigger projects, and she ends the series as a Vogue writer, a best-selling author, and a highly respected figure in NYC society. TV and movies can present success as an overnight sensation, but in real life — and in Carrie's case — it's more often a marathon than a sprint. Remember to give yourself grace and trust the process.
