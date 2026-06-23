Off-Campus is the first hit romance show of 2026, and it looks like some on-camera love might be translating to off-screen chemistry. Stars Mika Abdalla (who plays Allie in the Prime Video show) and Josh Heuston (who stars as Justin in season 1) have been spotted together — and everyone's losing it over the potential that these two costars are dating after fans picked up on their connection during the press tour (like this video of him picking her up or helping her off stage. Do with this evidence what you will).

So are Josh Heuston and Mika Abdalla dating? Let's break down what we actually know.

So, are Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating? ‘Off Campus’ stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston spotted in Paris together. pic.twitter.com/eFam3Y8ouS — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 22, 2026 These two haven't released a statement or any commentary on their relationship status (not that it's anyone's business honestly, I have so many conflicting feelings about paparazzi and the response to celebrity dating but I digress!!). However, they were spotted cuddling up in Paris. We'll have to see what the future holds for these two, but it definitely seems like they're closer than ever.

Mika Abdalla allegedly ended her relationship with Jake Short in May 2026. #offcampus #jakeshort ♬ som original - useroffcampus @useroffcampus the whole room was weirded out #mikaabdalla Thanks to those aforementioned press tour videos, fans have been picking up the vibe between Josh and Mika. Well, on June 2, news broke that Mika ended her relationship with her then-fiancé Jake Short (you might have seen the viral video from his podcast where he called her "some b—ch"). An insider told Deuxmoi that Mika ended the engagement before the show premiered (so nearly an entire month before the news broke): “They were a really great couple it just didn’t work out and they remain on good terms." "Mika and Jake were genuinely smitten with one another and deeply in love, but relationships in Hollywood can become complicated when one person's career starts demanding more and more of their attention," another insider told The Daily Mail. "There wasn't a dramatic breakup or a major fight. Instead, as Mika's career looks to grow into something special, she has found herself increasingly focused on professional opportunities rather than settling down and building a life with someone."

But Mika and Jake promise they had a "loving, respectful" relationship. The ex-couple hasn't spoken too much about their split, but they did tell Us Weekly that they “were in a loving, respectful relationship for five years.” “We’ve seen a conversation around clips of us together when we were in a relationship, and people making harmful and inaccurate assumptions about our dynamic,” the pair said in a joint statement. "It's hurtful to see playful moments dissected in a way that does not reflect the respect and love we had and still have for each other.”

Do you think Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are dating? Are you a fan of these two? Check out our exclusive interview with them for more!