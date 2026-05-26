Oh No! A Major 'Off-Campus' Character Has Already Left the Show

We're still waiting for official confirmation on which couple Off-Campus season 2 will follow (even though all signs are pointing to Allie and Dean). But no matter who ends up taking center stage, one cast member from the hit romance show won't be returning: Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl.

Showrunner Louisa Levy told TVGuide that even though we won't see Josh Heuston (or Justin) in season 2, "I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point....we don't have him next season, but never say never." That means Justin is already gone and we won't even get a chance to say goodbye at the beginning of season 2...RIP.

Here's what Josh Heuston said about Justin and Off-Campus season 2.

Josh Heuston opens up about returning to 'Off-Campus' (or not).

Josh Heuston himself also got pretty honest with Variety Australia and confirmed that we will not be seeing him in the new episodes. “At this stage, no,” he said of returning. “We’ll see. Everything from scheduling to storylines to books… there’s a lot of stories to show in this particular series.” Okay, even though that's pretty sad for anyone who loves Josh, we can still rewatch him in season 1 as many times as we want. And we might see him in a new Prime Video book adaptation soon. That's right, Josh finally opened up to Brit + Co about those Fourth Wing casting rumors! "I've said it before, we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose, or the writers, however you wanna say that," he told me when I asked whether we'll see him riding a dragon in the future. (ICYMI, Fourth Wing takes place at a war college filled with dragon riders).

Will you miss Josh Heuston and Justin in Off-Campus season 2? Tell us your favorite cast members on Facebook and check out Our Steamiest Off-Campus Season 2 Predictions for more.