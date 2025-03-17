Millie Bobby Brown Finally Told Us Why She Married So Young

Millie Bobby Brown's name has been on everyone's lips between the premiere of TheElectric State and shutting down negative comments from body shamers. Plus, she's still been reveling in the new marriage glow with her husband Jake Bongiovi, and she didn't mind revealing why she didn't let age stop her from becoming his wife "so young." Her appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddypodcast left us buzzing with newfound respect for the actress because her charm and levelheadedness about her marriage confidently says, "I'm secure with my relationship status — are you?"

Scroll to see exactly what the Stranger Things actress said about what led to her marriage to Jake Bongiovi!

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix Listening to Alex Cooper's interview with Millie Bobby Brown was like hearing two besties catch up which is why Call Her Daddy is one of the best podcasts ever. They covered topics such as Millie's life as a child actor, her life with "25 farm animals," and her marriage! Knowing what fans and listeners alike are curious about, Alex asked about the turning point in Millie and Jake's relationship that signaled the actress had found her forever person. "We're been together for four years, so I guess maybe when we moved in together," Mille said. She also said, "We had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, and I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don’t want to be with anyone else ever again. I don’t want to date, I don’t want to meet anyone, I want you.'"

To prove she wasn't looking at their relationship with rose-colored glasses on, Millie recalled things she and Jake aligned on. "When we started talking about politics and how we want to raise our kids...we started talking about really, really big things that I’d obviously never spoken about...But to be able to even think about those things, I was like, ‘S---. Okay, maybe I do want to be with him forever.'" But she didn't know if Jake was thinking about her or marriage the way she was. "We talked about marriage, but I didn’t really know when it was going to be. And then, when he proposed, I was like, it makes sense. Everything aligned.” Concerning their age, Millie opened up about her and Jake's parents. She said, "His parents got married really young — they’re high school sweethearts," before sharing her "parents got married really young...they were 19." For the lovebirds, it didn't seem like an odd thing to do based on the examples they had. "We had really great role models growing up, so we didn't see any different. We didn't get jaded by all the other stuff, you know?”

Watch Millie Bobby Brown's Full 'Call Her Daddy' Episode This may sound biased, but we think this episode is golden and shows how great of a person Millie Bobby Brown is. We're already on our second listen so we think you should play it during the workday if you're in need of good vibes. P.S. This episode is NSFW, so wear your headphones, please!



