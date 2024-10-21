Millie Bobby Brown & Chris Pratt Go On A Retro-Futuristic Roadtrip In 'The Electric State'
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.
Book adaptations are becoming some of Hollywood’s biggest hits (just take a look at The Idea of You, Killers of the Flower Moon, Tell Me Lies, and more). And we can add another adaptation to our list of most-anticipated 2025 movies. The Electric State trailer has officially dropped, and it’s the perfect watch for sci-fi adventure enthusiasts (and any fans of dystopian fiction, really).
Rated PG-13 for some violence and language, the upcoming film is based on a 2018 book by Simon Stålenhag — it’s even a number one best seller on Amazon. Read on to learn which ultra-famous actors are joining Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State, and the platform that you’ll be able to view it on.
Watch The First 'Electric State' Teaser Trailer
Not only is this new movie for sci-fi fans, but just like MBB's Stranger Things and Chris Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy, it actually provides a lot of emotion. Millie's character Michelle opens the trailer by telling us everyone lost something after the rebellion: "Robots lost their freedom. Humans lost connection with each other. And I lost everyone I loved."
The Electric State might be set in the 90s but it's a relevant, gripping, and breathtaking story will pull at your heartstrings.
“It’s not the kind of thing that typically gets made to be a blockbuster style movie like this," Chris Pratt said at New York Comic Con, after explaining he had planned to take some time off from acting before reading the script. "It’s so original, it’s a huge swing...I thought that these types of movies might be my last opportunity to be in a big movie like this. I have to look at every opportunity like that. And I did. It’s just such a great story. I was moved to tears reading.”
“It truly takes you on a journey,” Millie Bobby Brown added. “Escapism is huge, and I think it’s so lovely for families to have that moment where they’re able to take themselves out of this world that is so scary and put themselves into a world that is so transformative.”
What’s The Electric State About?
The Electric State Plot
The Electric State is set in the American West in late 1997. Similar to Black Mirror, the United States has fallen victim to a virtual-reality system that leads to a rather high-tech dystopian universe. The story follows an orphaned teenage girl to the edge of the continent while on a mission to find her younger brother. But, she doesn’t do it alone — she’s accompanied by a sidekick, cartoon-looking robot, and a smuggler.
When and Where Is The Electric State Being Released?
The Electric State Release Date
If you're wondering, 'Will The Electric State be on Netflix?' then you're in luck! The Electric State is set to make its Netflix streaming debut on March 14th, 2025 globally. If you’re on the edge of your seat to experience this storyline and don’t want to wait until next year though, then you can always opt for the book version that’s available on Amazon.
Which Big Names Are Starring in The Electric State?
The Electric State Cast
You’re very likely to recognize the stars in this film. Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Giancarlo Esposito are just a few of the frontward facing characters in this movie. Other big name actors that were cast in voice roles include Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate. The movie will be directed by Anthony and Joseph Russo, who are known for directing several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Where does The Electric State take place?
The Electric State is set in a retro-futuristic version of 1997. Millie Bobby Brown's Michelle and Chris Pratt's Keats set off on a journey to find Michelle's brother which means we're sure to see a few different states and cities throughout the movie.
Is The Electric State appropriate?
According to IMDb, the movie is rated PG-13 for"sci-fi violence/action, language and some thematic material."
