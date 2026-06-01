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Dragons, documentaries and drama await!

The Best New Movies & Shows On Max For June 2026

house of the dragon cast
Who's in the House of the Dragon season 4 cast?
HBO
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJun 01, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

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Summer movie and TV season is heating up in a big way. From the return of the fiery fantasy drama House of the Dragon to the debut of the HBO original Life, Larry And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness, there’s no shortage of buzzy new titles to add to your watch list. HBO is also diving deep into compelling real-life stories with the documentary series Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult alongside ... Keep reading
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