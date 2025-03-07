Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Zodiac Signs most likely to travel
Zodiac Signs

8 "Adventurous" Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Be World Travelers

meghan markle with love meghan renewed for season 2
TV

Meghan Markle’s “Controversial” Netflix Show Just Got Renewed For Season 2

Latte Recipes
Recipes

12 At-Home Latte Recipes For An Easy (& Tasty!) Morning Pick-Me-Up

brandon sklenar sydney sweeney instagram video
Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney & Brandon Sklenar’s Cheeky New Video Is Making Us Blush

lucky baby names
Baby Names

8 "Lucky" Baby Names That Are Good As Gold For 2025

nobody wants this season 2 filming
Entertainment

Adam Brody & Kristen Bell Get Cozy In New Photo From 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

Taylor Sheridan Movies
Movies

6 Taylor Sheridan Movies To Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void In Your Life

simone ashley and jonathan bailey in bridgerton
Entertainment

Simone Ashley Just Teased Who's Reuniting For 'Bridgerton' Season 4 (Exclusive)

millie bobby brown real name
Celebrity News

Whoa, Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed Her Real Name

jennifer lopez furious over ben affleck jennifer garner
Celebrity News

Yikes! Apparently Jennifer Lopez Is “Furious” About Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Being So Close

14 books like severance
Books

14 Books Like 'Severance' To Read For Even More Electrifying Twists

the summer i turned pretty final season
Entertainment

This 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Update Is Too Heartbreaking To Be True

blake lively justin baldoni leaked text messages
Celebrity News

Blake Lively's Worried Justin Baldoni Will Leak Her Texts (Again)

movies that would get canceled in 2025
Movies

10 Classic Movies That Would 100% Get Canceled Today

Etoilé First Look
TV

See Your 'Gilmore Girls' Faves In The Highly-Anticipated 'Etoilé' First Look

These are so good, they feel like a convo with your BFF!

The Best Podcasts That Everyone Will Be Talking About In 2025

best podcasts 2025
Spotify and Podtail
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsMar 07, 2025
Jasmine Williams

Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

See Full Bio

Want to know what the best podcasts have in common? They're witty, captivating, and make you feel like you're listening to your best friend pontificate about everything from pop culture to first date horror stories. They may even teach you how to relax your mind or get a grip on reality because we know you tend to imagine worst-case scenarios (we do too!).

Since we love sharing our favorite TV series and books with you, we're getting even more vulnerable to share the podcasts we've been listening to so far in 2025. We just know everyone will be talking about them non-stop which is our goal!

Get to know the best podcasts you should be listening to right now!

Brit + Co's Podcast Yap City

Spotify

Yap City — Brit + Co's Podcast

Brit + Co has our very own podcast that features hot takes from hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden! Want to relive hilarious moments from the Oscars or obsess about book-to-film adaptations? Or, maybe you just need to know if someone's as obsessed with Severance as you are. No matter where you fall on the entertainment spectrum, Yap City's got you covered!

We're Your Girls Podcast

We're Your Girls

We're Your Girls

Best friends Tiffani Singleton and Taryn Delanie Smith know that life's messy, so they're talking about it. We're Your Girls listens like a inside conversation that's been made public because, well, they're girls girls! Even when they have different opinions, there's no catty behavior that's reminiscent of something from the Real Housewives franchise. It's just good, unadulterated fun that'll make you hit favorite before you're done listening to the first episode!

Call Her Daddy Podcast

Spotify

Call Her Daddy

Alex Cooper isn't here to give listeners more fluff that leaves them confused. Instead, she pushes the envelope and gently slides it back in a way that creates intrigue. For example, did you know you recently interviewed THE Monica Lewinsky to give her a platform to tell her unfiltered story? You may want to tap in if you haven't listened already because Ms. Cooper knows how to put on a show.

\u200b\u200bBaby, This is Keke Palmer\u200b Podcast

Wonderey

Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Tell the truth — you can't stop thinking about Keke Palmer. From her hilarious one-liners to having several creative jobs, there's a reason she won Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards. But you know what's on our radar? Her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

She brings her same energetic and engaging energy to her interviews, creating an environment where guests and listeners alike want to soak up her thoughts.

\u200b\u200bKeep it Positive, Sweetie\u200b Podcast

iHeart

Keep it Positive, Sweetie

Crystal Renee Hayslett isn't afraid to venture outside of acting to have healing conversations on her couch. With her rich and silky voice, she encourages guests to tell their stories without using rage-bait to pull listeners in. Sure, she doesn't mind saying the quiet parts out loud about being single or trusting one's career journey, but it always comes across as level-headed.

\u200bMagical Overthinkers\u200b\u200b Podcast

Podtail

Magical Overthinkers

We love Amanda Montell at Brit + Co so it makes sense her podcast Magical Overthinkers is on our list! Based on the title of her bestselling novel The Age of Magical Overthinking, you'll find topics about social media habits, doomsday topics, and more!

P.S. Revisit our interview with Amanda Montell for a taste of what to expect from Magical Overthinkers.

\u200bGiggly Squad\u200b\u200b Podcast

iHeart

Giggly Squad

Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo's Giggly Squad podcast is a welcome reprieve from all the chaos going on in the world. Whether they're dissecting their horoscopes or talking about relationship woes 👀, these besties are the girls you listen to when you want an escape from burnout.

P.S. Their book How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously hits shelves next month!

\u200bNaked Beauty

Spotify

Naked Beauty

The first time we heard Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli's words fill our ears, we immediately subscribed to Naked Beauty before knowing everything she'd talk about. Although she dives into all things beauty, she also includes pivotal conversations about love, motherhood, and career.

Whether she's interviewing Issa Rae or Dita Von Teese, Brooke's got something to say and we think you should be all ears!

I Hate It Here

I Hate It Here

I Hate It Here

Hebba Youssef created I Hate It Here because she knows work culture can be soul-crushing at time. As the Chief People Officer at Workweek, she's seen more than her fair share of HR horror stories so she knows what you're going through. Also, she knows you've probably been unfairly blamed for things that are actually above your pay grade. So, think of I Hate It Here as an inside look into the world of HR and the people who are just trying to navigate as best as they can.

\u200bWell...Adjusting

iHeart

Well...Adjusting

What can't Iady Robin Hopkins do? As an author, actress, and lowkey comedian, she's bringing her familiar energy to Well...Adjusting because she knows some of us are surrounded by proverbial fire. When you're ready to stop pretending "everything's fine," she'll be here to help you lower your cortisol levels so you can get serious about setting much-needed boundaries.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more fun entertainment news!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

best friendscall her daddykeke palmerpodcastsentertainment

The Latest

blake lively justin baldoni leaked text messages
Celebrity News

Blake Lively's Worried Justin Baldoni Will Leak Her Texts (Again)

movies that would get canceled in 2025
Movies

10 Classic Movies That Would 100% Get Canceled Today

the summer i turned pretty final season
Entertainment

This 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Update Is Too Heartbreaking To Be True

'Love Is Blind' Season 8 zodiac signs
TV

Every 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Cast Member's Zodiac Sign (So You Can Over-Analyze The Finale)

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit