The Best Podcasts That Everyone Will Be Talking About In 2025

Want to know what the best podcasts have in common? They're witty, captivating, and make you feel like you're listening to your best friend pontificate about everything from pop culture to first date horror stories. They may even teach you how to relax your mind or get a grip on reality because we know you tend to imagine worst-case scenarios (we do too!).

Since we love sharing our favorite TV series and books with you, we're getting even more vulnerable to share the podcasts we've been listening to so far in 2025. We just know everyone will be talking about them non-stop which is our goal!

Get to know the best podcasts you should be listening to right now!

Spotify Yap City — Brit + Co's Podcast Brit + Co has our very own podcast that features hot takes from hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden! Want to relive hilarious moments from the Oscars or obsess about book-to-film adaptations? Or, maybe you just need to know if someone's as obsessed with Severance as you are. No matter where you fall on the entertainment spectrum, Yap City's got you covered!

We're Your Girls We're Your Girls Best friends Tiffani Singleton and Taryn Delanie Smith know that life's messy, so they're talking about it. We're Your Girls listens like a inside conversation that's been made public because, well, they're girls girls! Even when they have different opinions, there's no catty behavior that's reminiscent of something from the Real Housewives franchise. It's just good, unadulterated fun that'll make you hit favorite before you're done listening to the first episode!

Spotify Call Her Daddy Alex Cooper isn't here to give listeners more fluff that leaves them confused. Instead, she pushes the envelope and gently slides it back in a way that creates intrigue. For example, did you know you recently interviewed THE Monica Lewinsky to give her a platform to tell her unfiltered story? You may want to tap in if you haven't listened already because Ms. Cooper knows how to put on a show.

Wonderey

Baby, This is Keke Palmer Tell the truth — you can't stop thinking about Keke Palmer. From her hilarious one-liners to having several creative jobs, there's a reason she won Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards. But you know what's on our radar? Her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer. She brings her same energetic and engaging energy to her interviews, creating an environment where guests and listeners alike want to soak up her thoughts.

iHeart Keep it Positive, Sweetie Crystal Renee Hayslett isn't afraid to venture outside of acting to have healing conversations on her couch. With her rich and silky voice, she encourages guests to tell their stories without using rage-bait to pull listeners in. Sure, she doesn't mind saying the quiet parts out loud about being single or trusting one's career journey, but it always comes across as level-headed.

Podtail

Magical Overthinkers We love Amanda Montell at Brit + Co so it makes sense her podcast Magical Overthinkers is on our list! Based on the title of her bestselling novel The Age of Magical Overthinking, you'll find topics about social media habits, doomsday topics, and more! P.S. Revisit our interview with Amanda Montell for a taste of what to expect from Magical Overthinkers.



iHeart Giggly Squad Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo's Giggly Squad podcast is a welcome reprieve from all the chaos going on in the world. Whether they're dissecting their horoscopes or talking about relationship woes 👀, these besties are the girls you listen to when you want an escape from burnout. P.S. Their book How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously hits shelves next month!

Spotify Naked Beauty The first time we heard Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli's words fill our ears, we immediately subscribed to Naked Beauty before knowing everything she'd talk about. Although she dives into all things beauty, she also includes pivotal conversations about love, motherhood, and career. Whether she's interviewing Issa Rae or Dita Von Teese, Brooke's got something to say and we think you should be all ears!

I Hate It Here I Hate It Here Hebba Youssef created I Hate It Here because she knows work culture can be soul-crushing at time. As the Chief People Officer at Workweek, she's seen more than her fair share of HR horror stories so she knows what you're going through. Also, she knows you've probably been unfairly blamed for things that are actually above your pay grade. So, think of I Hate It Here as an inside look into the world of HR and the people who are just trying to navigate as best as they can.

iHeart

Well...Adjusting What can't Iady Robin Hopkins do? As an author, actress, and lowkey comedian, she's bringing her familiar energy to Well...Adjusting because she knows some of us are surrounded by proverbial fire. When you're ready to stop pretending "everything's fine," she'll be here to help you lower your cortisol levels so you can get serious about setting much-needed boundaries.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more fun entertainment news!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.