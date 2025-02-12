Millie Bobby Brown Pulled Off The Most Epic Wedding Surprise With Hubby Jake Bongiovi

Remember when Stranger Things fans lost their marbles when Millie Bobby Brown announced she was engaged to Jake Bongiovi? It's us, we're fans because we grew to love the actress who stole our hearts as Eleven in a semi-dystopian series, and couldn't wait to hear all about her budding relationship. We took time to process the news and quickly warmed up to her nuptials because we realized Millie isn't a teenager with telekinetic powers. She's a real person who deserves to live life on her terms, including having a beautiful relationship (and wedding!).

For the first time ever, Millie's opened up about her special day and we're living for the special nugget she gushed about in her Vanity Fair cover feature.

Here's are all the sweet details Millie Bobby Brown shared about her wedding day!

Cindy Ord/Getty Images According to The Sun, Millie and Jake said "I do" in a private ceremony last May before having a more publicized wedding in Italy (via Marie Claire). While their closest family and friends were in attendance, our jaws hit the floor when we learned Matthew Modine — "Papa" from Stranger Things officiated their gorgeous wedding. The couple weren't shy about sharing a BTS look at their love-filled day, but we're living for the one thing she and Jake did.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images In her Vanity Fair interview, Millie revealed she and Jake tapped into their inner musicians by singing and dancing to Grease songs! "It's a five-six-minute dance routine that we choreographed ourselves," she said. The songs in question were "Summer Nights," "You're the One That I Want," and "We Go Together," which is fitting for the love they have. But here's where it gets interesting: the couple changed 7 times! "I was in my Sandy jumpsuit, and he was in this cool T-shirt, pants, and really shiny shoes."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Matthew Modine even shared his thoughts about Millie and Jake's entertaining wedding day. He said, "It was absolutely sublime" before admitting he was "emotional...during the vows." His reasoning has everything to do with watching Millie blossom into the "beautiful and thoughtful adult" she is today. "I was with her when she first met young Jake. And now she's beginning a whole new life with such a kind man."

Joe Maher/Getty Images

For Millie and Jake, being "united" has been pivotal for their union. "We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want," the actress said. That's why she she and Jake didn't take their decision about marriage lightly. "...we wanted to make sure we were making the right one." She even shared Jake's "the first man" she's "been in love with." Excuse us while we swoon over their wedding details — and sweet love for each other!

