Millie Bobby Brown is Engaged!
Stranger Things breakout star, Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi (and yes, he is the son of singer and musician Jon Bon Jovi) earlier today, and TBH she’s *glowing*.
The couple announced their exciting news on Instagram, each posting smiling photos with the stunning ring. Here's what we know!
The actress’ friends were quick to congratulate the duo. TV personality Jess Wright wrote in the comments section, “Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling 🎊✨🤍.” Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, shared her well wishes and wrote, “!!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Sister Tilly Ramsay also chimed in, adding “Congratulations ❤️!! Xx.”
The pair have dated since late 2021, but romance rumors swirled as the couple started sharing pictures of each other on social media in June 2021.
The engagement has sparked many reactions from fans, considering their shorter dating-to-engagement timeline and the couple’s ages, Brown (19) and Bongiovi (20).
Regardless, we are so happy for the couple, and wish them a beautiful life together. 💗
Stay updated on all things celebrity news with Brit + Co and subscribe to our newsletter.
Photo Courtesy of Florence by Mills
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.