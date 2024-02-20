25 New Disney Movies And TV Shows To Watch In 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
From Disney princesses that make us feel beautiful to heroes of all kinds represented on screen, Disney movies make us feel so much bigger than ourselves. Thanks to the D23 Disney expo in Anaheim, California, we know about so many new Disney movies, and we simply cannot contain ourselves. From long-awaited series to brand-new films, these Disney movies and new TV shows will have you jumping, singing, and dancing for joy.
New Disney Movies Coming In 2024
Elio — In Theaters Spring 2024
Eleven-year-old Elio is a creative "indoorsman" who has trouble fitting in. His mom's secret military project is working to decode a signal from outer space, but things don't according to plan when Elio makes contact, gets beamed into space, and is mistaken for an ambassador from Earth.
Inside Out 2 — In Theaters June 14, 2024
Following 2015's Inside Out, all of your favorite characters are back along with the now-teenage Riley. And that means they're going to be joined by the greatest of all teen emotions: anxiety.
Deadpool 3— In Theaters July 26, 2024
Ryan Reynolds is back with some kick-butt action alongside Hugh Jackman and...Taylor Swift? Like the majority of Marvel's Phase 5, Deadpool & Wolverine will focus on the consequences of one particular anti-hero's time travel.
Moana 2 — November 27, 2024
Moana's brand new adventure takes her (and Maui, of course) across Oceania to a part of the ocean she's never seen before. The movie also features brand new music from TikTok songwriters Barlow & Bear, and we can't wait to hear their music!
Mufasa: The Lion King — In Theaters December 20, 2024
This The Lion King prequel focuses on Rafiki, Timon, and Pumbaa, who tell the story of King Mufasa — and how he became one of the greatest kings the Pride Lands had ever seen — to a young cub.
Snow White— In Theaters Spring 2025
This live-action take on Walt Disney's first film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen set on taking Snow White's beauty for herself. Not only is the cast amazing, but the film also features classic music and new songs from songwriters Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, who did the music Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land.
More New Disney Movies + Shows To Watch On Disney+
Andor
This 24-episode Star Wars series (which is set five years before the one-off Rogue One film) follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on a journey of danger and intrigue as he turns into a rebel hero.
Hocus Pocus 2
Twenty-nine years after Max lit the Black Flame Candle, the Sanderson sisters are back in Salem, and it's up to three high-schoolers to stop them before dawn breaks on All Hallow's Eve. Rewatch this sequel before Hocus Pocus 3 comes out!
The Santa Clauses
Picking up after the Santa Claus trilogy, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is approaching his 65th birthday and, after he realizes that he can't be Santa forever, he sets out to find the perfect replacement.
Strange World
Strange World follows a family — which includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Lucy Liu —who, after they discover a new world full of both exciting surprises and danger, must put aside their differences to save it.
Disenchanted
Disenchanted picks up 15 years after Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert's (Patrick Dempsey) wedding, and Giselle has grown disillusioned. The family decides to move to Monroeville, but the change isn't exactly the fix Giselle's been looking for, prompting her to use magic to set things right. The only problem? She accidentally turns Monroeville into a real-life fairy tale and threatens her family's happiness in the process.
Willow
This live-action series returns to the world from the 1988 film, as a new group of heroes sets out to find the sorcerer Willow.
National Treasure: Edge of History
Based on the movies of the same name, Jess (Lisette Olivera) and her friends set out on a new treasure hunt to discover the truth about her father.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) team up with Hope's parents (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer) and Scott's daughter (Kathryn Newton) to explore the Quantum Realm and encounter possibilities and dangers they thought were impossible.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
The story of Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her family is far from over, and the new season of this series follows all of their antics and adventures.
The Little Mermaid
In this live-action remake of the beloved cartoon, mermaid Ariel (Halle Bailey) longs to be part of the human world and makes a deal with sea witch Ursula in order to leave the sea.
Elemental
Elemental is inspired by real-life immigrants who live together in multicultural neighborhoods, and it explores how fire, water, land, and air residents — including fiery Ember and easy-going Wade — live together in one city.
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Harrison Ford (who plays the titular character) got misty-eyed while announcing Indiana Jones 5 at the D23 expo. Ford is joined by Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indiana's goddaughter Helena.
The Marvels
After 2019's Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) joins forces with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to figure out why using their powers causes them to swap places with one another.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians
This long-awaited series stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries. The series follows Percy Jackson after he learns that he's the son of Poseidon and joins other demigods at Camp Half-Blood. Watch our interview with the cast on YouTube!
Win or Lose
This long-form series follows co-ed middle school softball team the Pickles during the week of their championship game. Each episode, which is told with a different visual style, is from the perspective of a different main character.
Iwájú
This long-form series — created in collaboration with Kugali, a Pan-African comic book entertainment company — follows Tola, an heiress from the wealthy island in Lagos, and her best friend and tech expert Kole from the mainland. It's full of color and life, and is a love letter to Lagos, Nigeria.
Peter Pan & Wendy
Starring Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Alyssa Wapanâtahk as Tiger Lily, and Jude Law as Captain Hook, Peter Pan & Wendy goes deeper into Wendy's story than ever before as she sets out on a journey to Neverland with Peter.
Ironheart
Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns to the screen, blending magic and tech with her approach to building iron suits. Anthony Ramos costars as Parker Robbins.
Haunted Mansion
Former Disneyland employee Justin Simien directs this new Disney movie, which focuses on a woman and her son who get a group of spiritual experts to help them clear their home of supernatural spirits. The cast list includes Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota.
