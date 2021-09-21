Career Tips We Learned From Five Powerhouse Women in Business
Whether you're looking for career tips to expand your existing business or all you have is an idea, you can't overestimate the power of learning from the firsthand experiences of successful businesswomen. On her weekly podcast Teach Me Something New, Brit speaks to experts from all industries and corners of the world... but personally, we particularly enjoy gleaning advice from the most successful women in business. From staying authentic to your mission to embracing the unknown, these five pieces of advice from Teach Me Something New's most famous guests will help make your business better than ever.
1. Make Mistakes
Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler knew that a spin class could mean so much more than just exercising. They found that sweet spot where mind, body, and joy meet, and co-founded SoulCycle. Along with what they learned from grabbing their first customers (which they did pre-Instagram), these women have some unfiltered business advice and tips on dealing with fears and insecurities.
2. Try New Things
With an admirable mix of ingenuity and determination, Katrina Lake turned her idea for a fashion styling business into the billion-dollar company Stitch Fix. Along with insight on how her one-woman team has grown to tens of thousands employees, Lake also offers advice on how to keep self doubt from stopping you.
3. Find The Value
Jeni Britton Bauer built Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams from the ground up after realizing how *vanilla* the ice cream industry had become. By identifying a need in the industry, she was able to make the world a little bit better with her now $100-million brand and wants you to be able to do the same.
4. Be Authentic
Melissa & Doug co-founder Melissa Bernstein knows how important it is to be one-of-a-kind, and how important it is to admit that we can't do it all. From finding the right co-founder to dealing with copycat brands, Bernstein offers advice on balancing family and career, navigating all of the emotions that come with work, and how to stay true to yourself through it all.
5. Work Hard
Bethenny Frankel knows that trusting your gut and managing the highs and lows that come with entrepreneurship are vital to both your health and the health of your business. Learn about her "figure it out" mantra and how to find your own path.
These special episodes were recorded live for our Selfmade students. Selfmade is an immersive course for women who want to learn how to take their business or creative venture to the next level... AND it's taught by some of the best and brightest female entrepreneurs of our time. Head to Selfmade to learn more and sign up!
To learn more about all the things with Brit, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Featured image via Thought Catalog/Unsplash
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!