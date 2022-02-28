10 Small Business Tips Every Creative Founder Should Know
Entrepreneurs are some of the most creative and courageous people we know. They have the confidence to break out on their own, risk it all for their dreams, and fearlessly build a new community from the ground up. While some founders make it look easy, we know firsthand that the journey to being a small business owner isn't without its challenges.
But, we want you to trust and believe that success is always within reach. That's why we turned to one of our favorite founders to spill the tea on how she smoothly runs her own creative biz. Meet Erin Fong: a letterpress printer, artist, content creator, small business owner, and all around fun lover.
Here, Erin shares her top small business tips for making #bosslife easier — whether you're just starting out or ready to take your biz to new heights. From how to create an inspiring space to asking for help when you need it, Erin's uplifting, “you’ve-got-this!” tips will surely give you the confidence to keep going... and growing. Plus, Erin breaks down how to uncomplicate your financial life with Intuit TurboTax Live experts so you can focus on doing what you love most — and leave the taxes to them.
First, watch the video below for Erin's best tips, then keep reading for some bonus advice to keep your entrepreneurial motivation and optimism sky high!
Small Business Tips For Creative Entrepreneurs
Tip #1: Create A Routine
Setting your own hours and having a flexible schedule can be a dream but it is also entirely up to you to create structure in your day. Having a routine can help keep you on track. That can look like waking up at the same time every day, meditating in the afternoon, or working out in the evening. For Erin, a cup of coffee and a walk around the block with her pup Clementine is a great signifier that the work day is starting.
Tip #2: Create An Inspiring Space
Our environment can have such an impact on our mood, creativity, and productivity — so set yourself up for success by creating a space you actually want to be in.
Tip #3: You Don’t Have To Be Good At Everything
Celebrate your strengths and know your weaknesses. Ideas and creation are easy, fun and fulfilling for Erin. Business forms and taxes are NOT. TurboTax Live has experts who can answer your tax questions, walk you through the whole process, or even do your taxes for you from start to finish. They help you get every deduction you deserve, no matter your unique situation — no matter how complex or complicated it may be.
Tip #4: Make Time For Play
It's natural to feel the pressure to constantly be productive and knock things off a never ending to-do list. Though it may feel antithetical to “work”, making time for play can actually give us more energy, boost creativity, and help us find our authentic voice. This past year, Erin was feeling uninspired and avoiding her printshop. It was clear to her that she needed to take a step back. To fill its place, she started making some fun hand-cut and painted mirrors, which has led to her newest creative endeavor Fun House Mirrors.
Tip #5: Stop Comparing Yourself To Others
It is SO difficult to not compare because our unconscious mind is always sorting and labeling the information it’s taking in. Unfortunately, the more we see the highlight reel of other people’s lives and are bombarded with stories about successful entrepreneurs and “boss babes,” the more inadequate we may feel. We all live unique lives, start out from different places and are at different points in our journey. Focus on doing your best and don’t compare your pre-success story to someone’s post-success story. The best small business tip (and for life in general) is to stop comparing yourself to others.
Tip #6: Progress Over Perfection
Take it from Erin, a recovering perfectionist, that perfection is a myth and will only hold you back. Don’t wait until it’s perfect to release your idea into the world. You have to be willing to be bad at something in order to be great at it. Plus, "perfect" is stagnant and not humanly impossible.
Tip #7: Separate Your Self Worth From The Success Or Failure Of Your Work
This was a lightbulb moment for Erin. In a time where we are told to "be our brand", it's actually really important to separate our self worth from that, particularly at the times when we may be in a rut. There is a natural ebb and a flow to creativity and it means nothing about you as a person if you don't have as many creative ideas today as you did yesterday or last week.
Tip #8: Follow Your Passions And Interests
Our interests can often give us insight into how we may lead a fulfilling life. Take some time to think back to things that you enjoyed as a kid or notice what you're doing when you are in a flow state.
Tip #9: Good Things Take Time
Mastering a skill and writing a novel take extensive time and many rough drafts. This is also true of building a business or finding your creative outlet. Be patient with yourself and enjoy the process.
Tip #10: Dream Big, Execute Small
Erin encourage's everyone to DREAM BIG. It's so fun to think of the big picture and the final product! However, setting small attainable goals is how we actually get there. Break down each goal into the tiny steps required to meet it. Get really granular with it. Life is generally comprised of many small steps rather than massive large leaps.
Video Direction & Editing by Erin Fong.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.