Start And Grow Your Dream Business This Fall
We're so excited to share that Brit + Co's 10-week business program for women, Selfmade, is back for fall! Nearly 10,000 women have benefitted from the program and many have done so through our scholarship program, thanks to our amazing partner, Office Depot OfficeMax. The fall session kicks off on October 11 and runs for 10 weeks through December 16. It's all virtual so you can join in-person to make the most of this incredible entrepreneurial community or at your own pace.
Learn what our Selfmade alums are saying about this life-changing course at Selfmade Success Stories.
A little about Selfmade
Brit + Co CEO and founder Brit Morin had the brilliant idea in 2020 to help women break out of the pandemic-related "shecession" on their own. Selfmade was born to help women create a new business or grow an existing one within 10 weeks, with the help of top female entrepreneurs, creatives, and investors in the country. Students receive personalized coaching and mentoring on everything from how to price products and services to how to scale their business, and everything in between. And now, thanks to our founding sponsor Office Depot OfficeMax more women can benefit from the valuable lessons of Selfmade.
How to apply for a scholarship
The Selfmade enrollment price is $2,000, but for the fall session, we're thrilled to team up with Office Depot OfficeMax again to grant 200 FREE scholarship seats to the course. Scholarships are open to U.S. residents, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trail-blaze. After all, we firmly believe that your support system is a huge part of how you achieve greatness. The Selfmade community is here to cheer you on.
To nominate yourself or someone you know for a scholarship, head to our application form right here. The deadline for scholarship applications is Friday, Sept 24 at 11:59pm PT — now is the time to take the leap!Once scholarship recipients are chosen, prospective students will be notified by email and have 48 hours to accept their seat. Kickstart your big idea and make your dreams reality. You already have what it takes! Learn more about the Selfmade program, apply for a scholarship, and start being your own boss today.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.