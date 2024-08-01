6 Parent Hacks To Make Back-To-School Mornings Less Stressful
My daughter goes back to school in a few weeks and I’m bracing myself for the usual morning routine hustle. The juggle is real! At the end of her third grade year in May, though, we were getting to school on time consistently without the mad rush out of the house – with teeth actually brushed and homework in a backpack!
As someone who hasn’t ever had a cavity (for real!), oral health is important to me and I want it to be important to her too. I get it though, it’s boring!
But we’ve recently tried Boka n-Ha Toothpaste, a fluoride-free, non-toxic toothpaste for adults and kids that actually tastes delicious. She literally is excited to brush her teeth now. She loves their new flavor Boka Strawberry Mango. There’s also Orange Cream and Watermelon Mint – yum! Now when I ask if she’s brushed her teeth, I’m becoming less surprised when the answer is a resounding yes.
(The n-Ha stands for nano hydroxyapatite, a natural mineral that’s great for gum health like removing plaque and avoiding tartar build up as well as enamel repair.) Use code BOKABRIT15 on both Amazon and Boka.com for 15 percent off!
Here are more ways I’ve given my kiddo Matilda a little more incentive to brush her teeth, her hair, and get to school bright eyed and ready for the day.
Create A Chalkboard Checklist
I found this removable chalkboard paper online and she enjoys checking the things off her list before we head out the door – it’s a good reminder for what needs to be done in the short time we have. It’s a great tool for kids learning to read too. Sometimes we’ll leave each other love or funny notes – a perfect way to start the day!
Use Timers
Shouting “we’re late!” doesn’t always inspire a good mood, and kids don’t always pay attention to clocks – like ever. We’ve started using timers to help Matilda give herself enough time to mentally prepare for the end of something, such as brushing her teeth (2 minutes experts recommend) or the end of the screen time. Small sand timers are timers kids can actually use themselves when brushing their teeth.
Keep It Positive
I’m not a fan of alarm clocks. I wake up pretty early on my own to start making breakfast and lunch. Our pup and I will go in for some cuddle time when it’s time to wake M up. It’s a way we love to bond before the day, and she wakes up happy vs. grumpy, 99% of the time. Occasionally, I'll bring out the “morning spider” and tickle her back as motivation to wake up.
Give Age-Appropriate Tasks
At 9, Matilda will make her own toast now and grab some frozen blueberries from the freezer. She’ll dress herself too, often setting out her clothes the night before, and brush her teeth without me actually asking – a small parenting win but I’ll take it!I still brush her hair because she hates to do it; it’s my last frontier in our morning ritual. One thing that helped her get on board with brushing her hair was reading a book called The Girl Who Wouldn’t Brush Her Hair by Kate Bernheimer. It’s a hoot!
Have a Backup Plan
Sometimes we wake up late or cuddle time goes on too long, and she’ll forget something like brushing her teeth. I use a pencil pouch as a toothbrushing kit so she can brush her teeth at school or in the car (nothing a little water bottle wouldn’t swish away). She can also eat breakfast in the car if totally necessary – we recently put a small trash bin in there to keep my “mom” car less of a food disaster!
Set Up A Go-Time Entryway
We put shoes, jackets, and backpacks in one place near the door. This is where everything goes after school so everyone’s ready to grab their things in the morning. It keeps clutter at bay in the rest of the house and chaos at bay when we’re trying to find our shoes in the morning.
Keep a Consistent Bedtime
Finally, we keep bedtime consistent even on weekends, so that she isn’t exhausted the next morning or always trying to catch up on sleep. This helps us stick to a consistent routine and make that 8:15 start time at school every time.
Morning rituals are important, but also it’s ok to slide once in a while. Extra cuddles are always worth a tardy sometimes. Good luck mamas with a new school year! Check out Boka for yourself too – the whole family will love it! Use code BOKABRIT15 on both Amazon and Boka.com for 15 percent off!
